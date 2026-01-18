ETV Bharat / state

Parents Of Trainee Kabaddi Player Found Dead At SAI Hostel In Kollam Seek Probe

Thiruvananthapuram: Parents of a trainee kabaddi player, who, along with another athlete, was found hanging dead at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel in Kollam, have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Sandra A (18), a native of Chaliyam in Kozhikode district, and Vyshnavi V (15) of Muthakkal in Thiruvananthapuram district were found hanging in their hostel room on January 15.

Vyshnavi’s father, Venu, on Sunday told a television news channel that the family does not believe his daughter was in a situation to take her own life and demanded a comprehensive probe. He said that around 6 am on January 15, he received a call from the person in charge of the sports facility asking him to reach Kollam without bringing the child’s mother.

According to Venu, when he reached the SAI facility, the gatekeeper tried to lock the gate, but Venu forced his way into the compound. “For over one hour, they did not tell me what had happened to my child. After an argument, MP N K Premachandran reached the place and allowed me inside the building. Later, the Police Commissioner also arrived and permitted me to see my daughter,” he said.

Venu said Vyshnavi had contacted him around 10.30 am the day before the incident and told him that she had won a competition and wanted money to buy Sharjah Shake. “We transferred the money. She contacted us again later that night. My daughter would not commit suicide. I am fully confident about that,” he said.

He further alleged that Vyshnavi’s body was found on the top floor of the hostel, though she was staying in a room on a different floor.