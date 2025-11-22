ETV Bharat / state

Parents Worried Amid Rumours Of Al Falah University's Closure

Faridabad: Following the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi and seizure of 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate in Faridabad, Al Falah University has come under scrutiny of investigating agencies. This has the parents of the students enrolled at the varsity worried.

At present, over 1,000 students are pursuing medical studies at Al Falah University. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajneesh, the father of a student said he and others are now worried about the future of their wards. Rajneesh is a resident of Delhi and his son is pursuing MBBS from the varsity.

The varsity authorities held a meeting with the parents amid rumours of the institution's closure. "Although this was the first meeting, we will meet again in the future and will urge the government and management to ensure that our children's studies are not affected in any way. We have submitted a written memorandum to the university administration in which we have requested that our children's education not be affected in any way, and many parents have signed it".

Khushpal Singh, the father of another student, said, "We are constantly worried about the future of our children. After such activities were found in the university, our anxiety has increased and we are worried about the future of our children. This is the reason why many of us parents came together to the university today. However, the principal and vice chancellor were not present. But we spoke to the senior faculty and they told us that the children will not be affected in any way".