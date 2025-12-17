ETV Bharat / state

Parents Of School Student, Killed In Wall Collapse, Accept His Body After Talks With Minister In Tamil Nadu

Thiruvallur: The family of a Class VII student who died after a wall collapsed on him, received his body on Wednesday after conciliatory talks with Tamil Nadu Minister SM Nasar.

The compensation for the deceased student's family, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, was also increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Police said a case has been registered against the school's headmaster and district education department officials in connection with the student's death.

Mohith was a student of Kondapuram Government School near Thiruthani in Thiruvallur district. On Tuesday, while he was playing on the school premises, a parapet wall of a building collapsed on him. Mohit was trapped in the debris and sustained serious injuries. Fellow students and teachers immediately rescued Mohith and rushed him to the Thiruthani Government Hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Upon hearing about the incident, the student's parents, relatives, and villagers gathered on the hospital premises. They protested against the school headmaster and education department officials, keeping the student's body on the hospital premises.