ETV Bharat / state

Parents Demand Headmaster’s Suspension After School Water Tank Contamination

Dindigul: Parents of students at a government school in Manur, Dindigul district, confronted education officials and demanded the suspension of the headmaster after feces were allegedly mixed into a drinking water tank on the school premises.

Over 120 students attend the Panchayat Union Primary School, which falls under the Keeranur police station limits in Palani. The school reopened on October 5 after the quarterly examinations.

According to officials, the drinking water tank provided for students was found to have been contaminated with feces allegedly placed there by unidentified individuals.

Parents alleged that headmaster Jayakumar failed to immediately inform higher authorities or the students' families about the incident. They further alleged that the tank was washed with bleaching powder, but the matter was not disclosed for two days.

The incident came to light during a parent-teacher meeting on October 6, prompting parents to gather outside the school and protest. They accused the school administration of failing to adequately protect the students' safety.

Following the escalation, Dindigul District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the school and inspected the contaminated water tank, security arrangements on the premises and the surrounding walls.