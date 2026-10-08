Parents Demand Headmaster’s Suspension After School Water Tank Contamination
More than 120 students attend the Panchayat Union Primary School, which falls under the Keeranur police station limits in Palani.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Dindigul: Parents of students at a government school in Manur, Dindigul district, confronted education officials and demanded the suspension of the headmaster after feces were allegedly mixed into a drinking water tank on the school premises.
Over 120 students attend the Panchayat Union Primary School, which falls under the Keeranur police station limits in Palani. The school reopened on October 5 after the quarterly examinations.
According to officials, the drinking water tank provided for students was found to have been contaminated with feces allegedly placed there by unidentified individuals.
Parents alleged that headmaster Jayakumar failed to immediately inform higher authorities or the students' families about the incident. They further alleged that the tank was washed with bleaching powder, but the matter was not disclosed for two days.
The incident came to light during a parent-teacher meeting on October 6, prompting parents to gather outside the school and protest. They accused the school administration of failing to adequately protect the students' safety.
Following the escalation, Dindigul District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the school and inspected the contaminated water tank, security arrangements on the premises and the surrounding walls.
The SP directed Keeranur police to identify and arrest those responsible. Based on a complaint filed by the headmaster, police registered a case against unidentified persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to endangering public life, contaminating drinking water, and causing danger through poisonous or harmful substances.
Police are investigating the incident and searching for those responsible. Palani District Education Officer Shanmuganathan, the Ottanchatram Education Officer, Block Development Officers and police inspectors visited the school on October 8 and held discussions with parents and members of the school management.
During the meeting, parents questioned officials over the alleged two-day delay in reporting the contamination.They demanded the immediate suspension of headmaster Jayakumar, alleging that he had been negligent in protecting the students' welfare.
Education officials and police assured the parents that appropriate action would be taken. Officials also said CCTV cameras would be installed on the school premises and a security guard would be appointed to strengthen security.
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