Parents Appeal For Help After Palampur Youth Goes Missing On Seized Russian Oil Tanker
Three Indians were among the crew of a Russian oil tanker seized by the US Coast Guard in the North Atlantic.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Dharamshala: The parents of a young man from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh have appealed to the central and state governments to ensure the safe return of their son after a Russian oil tanker, on which he was working, was seized in the North Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had three Indian nationals on board.
The youth has been identified as Rikshit Chauhan, a resident of Municipal Ward No. 7, Siddhpur. He was serving as a cadet in the Merchant Navy on the Russian oil tanker Marinera, which was seized by the US Coast Guard on January 7 in the North Atlantic.
According to family members, Rikshit joined the Russian oil tanker for the third time on August 1, 2025. He was expected to return home by February 15. US authorities have alleged that the Russian oil tanker was carrying oil from Venezuela, violating American sanctions.
The Marinera had a total of 28 crew members, including 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens. The three Indians are from Kerala, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.
Rikshit’s father, Ranjit Singh, stated that he last spoke to his son on January 7 at around 5 pm Indian time, and his son informed him that he was doing fine and contact might not be possible for some time.
"Later, on January 10, we came to know that the ship had been seized by the US Navy. We contacted the agency that sent him to the Merchant Navy, and they confirmed the seizure. My son has been working in the Merchant Navy for the last three years. We appeal to the state and central governments to take immediate steps to bring our son and other Indian citizens back home safely," he said.
Read More
Three Indians Among Crew On Board Russian Tanker Seized By US