Parents Appeal For Help After Palampur Youth Goes Missing On Seized Russian Oil Tanker

Dharamshala: The parents of a young man from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh have appealed to the central and state governments to ensure the safe return of their son after a Russian oil tanker, on which he was working, was seized in the North Atlantic Ocean. The vessel had three Indian nationals on board.

The youth has been identified as Rikshit Chauhan, a resident of Municipal Ward No. 7, Siddhpur. He was serving as a cadet in the Merchant Navy on the Russian oil tanker Marinera, which was seized by the US Coast Guard on January 7 in the North Atlantic.

According to family members, Rikshit joined the Russian oil tanker for the third time on August 1, 2025. He was expected to return home by February 15. US authorities have alleged that the Russian oil tanker was carrying oil from Venezuela, violating American sanctions.

The Marinera had a total of 28 crew members, including 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens. The three Indians are from Kerala, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.