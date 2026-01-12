ETV Bharat / state

'Parasakthi' Movie Exposed Congress's Betrayal Against Tamils: Former TN BJP Chief Annamalai

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai on Monday said the movie "Parasakthi" has exposed the betrayal of Congress against the people of Tamil Nadu by brilliantly depicting the atrocities committed by the party after so many years.

"Just as the Congress party was driven out after the Eelam (Sri Lankan Tamil) genocide, those who ally with it will also be defeated this time. The "Parasakthi" film will defeat the DMK itself. The fire will first start in their own house," he told reporters at Chennai International Airport before leaving for Coimbatore.

Daring the Thackerays, who, according to Annamalai, have threatened to cut off his legs if he goes to Mumbai, he said, "Who are Aaditya and Raj Thackeray? Three Thackerays are holding meetings and insulting me. They are threatening me from there. I don't know if I have risen to that level. They have written that they will cut off my leg if I come to Mumbai. I will come to Mumbai. Try cutting off my leg. If I were afraid of these threats and intimidation, I would have stayed in my hometown.

On TVK chief Vijay's appearance before the CBI, he said, "Vijay has gone for the CBI inquiry. No one becomes a criminal just because a summons is issued. He is appearing as per the summons. I don't want to comment on this."

On the Vijay-starrer 'Jananaayagan' movie release row, Annamalai said, "I am one of the fans eagerly waiting for the release of 'Jananaayagan'. How can I say whether it is right or wrong without watching the film?"