'Parasakthi' Movie Exposed Congress's Betrayal Against Tamils: Former TN BJP Chief Annamalai
Daring the Thackerays to try cutting off his legs when he goes to Mumbai, he said he would have stayed in his hometown if afraid.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai on Monday said the movie "Parasakthi" has exposed the betrayal of Congress against the people of Tamil Nadu by brilliantly depicting the atrocities committed by the party after so many years.
"Just as the Congress party was driven out after the Eelam (Sri Lankan Tamil) genocide, those who ally with it will also be defeated this time. The "Parasakthi" film will defeat the DMK itself. The fire will first start in their own house," he told reporters at Chennai International Airport before leaving for Coimbatore.
Daring the Thackerays, who, according to Annamalai, have threatened to cut off his legs if he goes to Mumbai, he said, "Who are Aaditya and Raj Thackeray? Three Thackerays are holding meetings and insulting me. They are threatening me from there. I don't know if I have risen to that level. They have written that they will cut off my leg if I come to Mumbai. I will come to Mumbai. Try cutting off my leg. If I were afraid of these threats and intimidation, I would have stayed in my hometown.
On TVK chief Vijay's appearance before the CBI, he said, "Vijay has gone for the CBI inquiry. No one becomes a criminal just because a summons is issued. He is appearing as per the summons. I don't want to comment on this."
On the Vijay-starrer 'Jananaayagan' movie release row, Annamalai said, "I am one of the fans eagerly waiting for the release of 'Jananaayagan'. How can I say whether it is right or wrong without watching the film?"
On a question about the upcoming assembly elections, he said, "Every government will inevitably have its strengths and weaknesses. This government has more weaknesses and fewer strengths. The people are the masters in the upcoming assembly elections. They are the ones who should issue this government its report card. Various organisations are talking about corruption, which affects even ordinary people."
Annamalai said this is not an ordinary election, as a four-way contest is going to take place in Tamil Nadu. "No one should underestimate ( Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Senthamizhan) Seeman. A man is boldly standing alone for his principles. He secured 8.5% of the votes in the last Lok Sabha elections," he added.
Annamalai said Vijay has also entered the poll fray strongly. "As far as the NDA is concerned, we have experience, strength and the blessings of PM Modi. The DMK should also not be underestimated, as it is the oldest among the regional parties in the country. It is a party that has seen many victories and defeats," he added.
On the alliance, he said it remains to be seen who stays and who leaves, as there is still time for it. "It is only right that those with similar views and who want to defeat the DMK should be allies. However, people also look at policies. If people with opposed policies unite, it would be like telling someone to eat vegetarian and non-vegetarian biryani together," he added.
