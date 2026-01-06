ETV Bharat / state

Parandur Airport: Central Govt Grants Temporary Environmental Approval

Chennai: In a case seeking to quash the Tamil Nadu government's order for land acquisition for the Parandur airport project, the Chennai High Court has ordered the inclusion of the Central Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Environment as respondents.

To alleviate the congestion at the Chennai airport, the central and state governments jointly decided to construct a greenfield airport at Parandur of Kanchipuram district at a cost of Rs. 34,000 crore. The plan was to make this airport operational by the end of 2030.

This project required approximately 5,746 acres of land from 20 villages, including Parandur, located in the Sriperumbudur taluk of Kanchipuram district. The government decided to acquire 1,972 acres of government land and 3,774 acres of private land. Accordingly, notices regarding land acquisition were duly issued to the concerned parties by the District Special Revenue Officer in March 2024.

Public Interest Litigation Filed

However, three cases were filed in the Chennai High Court seeking to quash these notices and to impose a stay on the land acquisition. Similarly, G Subramanian, the leader of the Parandur Airport Protest Committee, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the High Court against the government order issued for the construction of the Parandur greenfield airport.