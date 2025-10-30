ETV Bharat / state

Paralyzed At 16: A Living Martyr Of Uttarakhand As It Celebrates 25 Years Of Statehood

Amit recounts, "I was only 16 years old at the time and studying in the 11th grade at Dehradun Scholars Home School. During the Dussehra holidays in October, I had joined the movement. I wasn't alone; my father, Jai Krishna Oberoi, was also involved. After having lunch that day, we left our residence in Pragati Vihar and joined the protests at the Rispan Bridge".

Oberoi is spending his life as a bedridden patient. A resident of Pragati Vihar in Dehradun, Oberoi told ETV Bharat that on October 2, 1995, police brutality had taken place in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. On that day, activists throughout the state had declared that they would observe a Black Day and as a result, protests were going on in all the major cities. As evening approached, the protest turned violent.

There have been demands for the government to provide treatment to these injured activists like Amit. Those activists who had faced police brutalities and even bullets for the formation of the state of Uttarakhand now express a sense of their own importance, having been diminished.

Here is a heart-wrenching story of a statehood activist - often described as a 'living martyr', who was injured by police action during the movement and remains bedridden for 30 years now. Amit Oberoi, a 46-year-old Dehradun resident, is a 'living martyr,' who has been a paraplegic for 30 years due to neck-down paralysis sustained from police action on October 2, 1995, during a Black Day protest across Uttarakhand that had turned violent that fateful evening.

Dehradun: In November 2025, Uttarakhand will mark its 25th statehood anniversary or the Silver Jubilee of its creation, prompting the government to celebrate the occasion with pomp and glory. This contrasts with the sentiment of some statehood activists who feel their contributions are no longer recognised.

The atmosphere at that time was such that school children, women, young people, and the elderly all participated actively in the movement. He said that around 8 PM, the crowd at the Rispan Bridge in Dehradun became very agitated, and the bridge was completely blocked.

During this time, a convoy of a senior government official passed by, which led the police to lathi-charge in a bid to remove the protesters. Amit and his father were hit by police batons. His father, being elderly, fell down, but when Amit was hit, he tried to run away, lost his balance, and fell off the bridge.

Amit lay for several hours after falling from the Rispan Bridge into the dry riverbed of the Rispan, which was full of stones. After about four hours, the police came looking for him because they knew that a person had fallen off during the lathi charge. The police then picked him up and admitted him to the Dehradun Coronation Hospital. Doctors there described his condition as critical and referred him to Chandigarh.

Amit, who suffers from quadriplegia, has a monthly expense exceeding Rs. 70,000 for his treatment. His life changed after the police brutality in 1995. Oberoi says, "Simply to survive, I spend more than Rs. 70,000 every month. The initial years were very tough. But with the help of new technology and doctors, I now manage to stay alive."

He explains that he has two brothers who live in different places outside Uttarakhand. His 70-year-old mother, Neelam Oberoi, lives with him. He said that his mother used to take care of him and act as his attendant, but now his mother is also elderly and can no longer care for him. As a result, he is now facing greater challenges for his survival.

After 25 years of statehood, Oberoi feels the objectives for which the movement was launched are still far from being achieved. Sometimes, he regrets that if this was the outcome, it would have been better if he hadn't participated in the movement at all, and no lives would have been lost.

Every single day is an extremely painful existence for Amit. He has appealed to the government to ensure that his basic needs are met for him to live. He appeals to the government for a hike in pension or some other financial arrangements that might support their living.