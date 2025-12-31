ETV Bharat / state

Paralysed Octogenarian Woman Queues Up For SIR Hearing In Bengal’s Hingalganj

It has been learnt that Gain cast her vote at booth number 151 and her name figures on the revised voters' list of 2002. However, it was discovered later that someone else's name had appeared in place of hers on the electoral roll. The discrepancy was reportedly detected when she submitted the enumeration form. As per the commission's rules, the 88-year-old woman was served a notice for the hearing.

The incident comes close on the heels of the poll body's recent directive that the hearing process for voters aged 85 years or older, those who are seriously ill, and pregnant women will be conducted at their homes. Family members of Nanibala Gayen of Swarupkathi village under Dulduli gram panchayat alleged that the EC doesn't walk its talk. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had on several occasions been vocal about the EC's conduct during the entire SIR exercise and instructed party leaders and workers to assist sick and elderly voters.

Hingalganj (North 24 Parganas): Frail and paralysed, an octogenarian woman from Hingalganj in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas had to queue up for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing to prove she is an Indian. Barely able to walk, she had to be carried to the hearing centre by family members, who accused the Election Commission (EC) of mismanagement.

Tapati Gain, a relative of Gain, said, "She is paralysed and can't even speak properly. Her name is on the revised voters' list of 2002 and on the 1971 voters' list. There is a mistake in her name on a 2008 voters' list, where Mita Gain's name has been put in place of Nanibala's. The photo and EPIC number on the voter card are the same. That's why she was called for the hearing. Even after hearing about her condition, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) had clearly said they could not go to her house, and she had to go to the hearing in person. What else can this be but harassment?"

Echoing the sentiments of the family members, the ruling party has also issued a virtual warning to the poll body. The BJP, in turn, has argued that if an elector has no issue in filling out the enumeration form, then what is the difficulty in attending the hearing? However, the local administration has assured that the matter will be looked into.

Nanibala Gain reached near the hearing centre in an erickshaw from where she was carried. (ETV Bharat)

Shahidul Gazi, president of the Hingalganj panchayat samiti and a local TMC leader, said, "Narendra Modi's government has trampled upon the Constitution of India. They are using central agencies, including the Election Commission, for their own benefit. We know that the Election Commission's mandate is to conduct election-related activities at the homes of people above 80. But none of these rules are being followed in this case. The commission should have properly followed them for the elderly. In fact, it is trying to do everything by force. But things don't work like this, and the people will give a befitting reply in the 2026 Assembly elections."

Hingalganj BDO Debdas Gangopadhyay said, "I cannot comment on the matter without the complete knowledge of what has actually happened. I am looking into it."