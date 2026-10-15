ETV Bharat / state

After Three Years, Paragliding, River Rafting Starts In Darjeeling, Kalimpong Hills

Kalimpong: Good news for travel enthusiasts. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has relaunched adventure tourism and sporting activities in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills after a three-year hiatus.

The activities had been suspended due to safety concerns following flash floods in the Teesta River and the challenges of the monsoon season.

Two major adventure sporting activities are paragliding from the iconic Delo Hill in Kalimpong and river rafting on the turbulent waters of the Teesta.

Whether it is soaring like a bird through the blue skies to take in the ethereal beauty of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga, or experiencing the adrenaline rush of river rafting amidst the cool breeze and spirited currents of the Teesta, tourists heading to the hills this festive season are in for a double dose of joy. The adventure sports activities

The adventure sporting activities were started this week following comprehensive safety assessments and an administrative clearance in September.

Local business owners and tour operators have lauded the initiative, saying the move will revitalise the region's tourism industry while ensuring that the safety of the tourists remains top priority.

Anup Sundas, a paragliding operator at Delo Hill, has extended his gratitude to the GTA, saying, "We have resumed paragliding services from Delo Hill immediately upon receiving the necessary authorisation from the GTA Tourism Department. We are thrilled with this decision. The safety of tourists and local residents is our top priority. To prevent any untoward incidents, we have engaged experienced, specially trained pilots and are utilising high-quality, safe equipment. We look forward to welcoming tourists from across the country and abroad to the hills."