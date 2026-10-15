After Three Years, Paragliding, River Rafting Starts In Darjeeling, Kalimpong Hills
Paragliding from Delo Hill and river rafting on Teesta started this week following comprehensive safety assessments and administrative clearance in September, reports Shubhdeep Roy Nandi.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Kalimpong: Good news for travel enthusiasts. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has relaunched adventure tourism and sporting activities in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills after a three-year hiatus.
The activities had been suspended due to safety concerns following flash floods in the Teesta River and the challenges of the monsoon season.
Two major adventure sporting activities are paragliding from the iconic Delo Hill in Kalimpong and river rafting on the turbulent waters of the Teesta.
Whether it is soaring like a bird through the blue skies to take in the ethereal beauty of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga, or experiencing the adrenaline rush of river rafting amidst the cool breeze and spirited currents of the Teesta, tourists heading to the hills this festive season are in for a double dose of joy. The adventure sports activities
The adventure sporting activities were started this week following comprehensive safety assessments and an administrative clearance in September.
Local business owners and tour operators have lauded the initiative, saying the move will revitalise the region's tourism industry while ensuring that the safety of the tourists remains top priority.
Anup Sundas, a paragliding operator at Delo Hill, has extended his gratitude to the GTA, saying, "We have resumed paragliding services from Delo Hill immediately upon receiving the necessary authorisation from the GTA Tourism Department. We are thrilled with this decision. The safety of tourists and local residents is our top priority. To prevent any untoward incidents, we have engaged experienced, specially trained pilots and are utilising high-quality, safe equipment. We look forward to welcoming tourists from across the country and abroad to the hills."
Similarly, river rafting operators believe that resumption of water sports at the onset of the Puja season will provide a fresh boost to the tourism industry.
River rafting operator Shanti Rai said they have swung into full action after receiving the official guidelines. Highlighting the precautionary measures, Rai said, "After obtaining permission from the GTA, we have initiated rafting operations in a phased manner. Currently, trial runs are being conducted at various strategic points along the river. To ensure that tourists can enjoy the thrill of rafting safely, we are using robust, technically sound equipment and have placed trained experts in charge to prevent any untoward occurrences."
The administration is also maintaining strict vigilance to ensure the comfort and safety of tourists during the festive season. Dawa Sherpa, Field Director of GTA Adventure Tourism, said the decision to resume adventure sports was taken in anticipation of the influx of tourists to the hills during the Puja season.
Addressing the operators, he emphasised, "The GTA has resumed adventure tourism and directives have been issued to all operators to prioritise the comfort, enjoyment, and safety of tourists. No compromises regarding safety will be tolerated. Insurance has been made mandatory for both the operators involved in these adventure sports and the tourists themselves."
Deepak Kumar, a tourist from Bihar visiting Kalimpong, said, "I thoroughly enjoyed paragliding, which was conducted with great caution, following a thorough check of all safety and security measures. Although I felt a bit fearful at first, it was wonderful after landing, overall had an incredible experience."
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