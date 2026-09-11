ETV Bharat / state

Paradise Lost? 50,000 Rare Books At Risk As Meerut's Historic Tilak Library Battles Neglect

The library possesses several books that are more than 100 years old ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: At Meerut's nearly 140-year-old Tilak Library, around 50,000 books, including rare lithographic editions and publications more than a century old, are at risk of decay and termite damage. Worried, historians, researchers and former officials have raised a demand seeking immediate intervention of the government.

The British-era library, housed in the city's Town Hall, is believed to contain books worth more than Rs three crore. Yet, allegedly, inadequate funding, ageing cupboards, poor maintenance and the absence of sufficient full-time staff threaten a collection closely associated with India's intellectual and freedom movements.

50,000 Rare Books At Risk As Meerut's Historic Tilak Library Battles Neglect (ETV Bharat)

The library is also linked to some of the most prominent figures in modern Indian history. Swami Vivekananda is said to have studied here for several months, while Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Rabindranath Tagore, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Muhammad Ali Jinnah are among the eminent personalities believed to have visited the institution.

Swami Vivekananda is said to have studied at the library for several months (ETV Bharat)

Despite its historical importance, the library continues to wait for institutional support. Tilak Library was reportedly among six important libraries established in India during British rule. After Independence, the other five received support from either state governments or the Centre. The Meerut library, however, was allegedly left behind.

"This is one of the six old libraries established in the country during British rule. Unfortunately, while the other five received government support, Tilak Library has continued to decline," said historian Devesh Sharma, former head of the History Department at NAS College.

Sharma said the institution has been particularly valuable to researchers because of its extensive collection of old literature. "The library witnessed the national freedom movement and is a valuable resource for historical research," he added.

The library possesses several books that are more than 100 years old. Its holdings include lithographically printed works as well as books published before 1950.

Meerut’s Historic Tilak Library Battles Neglect (ETV Bharat)

According to those associated with the institution, the collection could be worth more than Rs three crore if formally evaluated. Its historical and academic worth, however, may be far greater because several of the publications are difficult to find elsewhere.

Former diplomat Prabhat Roy said repeated appeals have been made on different platforms to secure protection for the library, but little has changed.