Paradise Lost? 50,000 Rare Books At Risk As Meerut's Historic Tilak Library Battles Neglect
Meerut's nearly 140-year-old Tilak Library, housing 50,000 rare books worth over Rs 3 crore, faces decay as scholars seek urgent government protection, reports Sripal Tewatia.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:59 AM IST
Meerut: At Meerut's nearly 140-year-old Tilak Library, around 50,000 books, including rare lithographic editions and publications more than a century old, are at risk of decay and termite damage. Worried, historians, researchers and former officials have raised a demand seeking immediate intervention of the government.
The British-era library, housed in the city's Town Hall, is believed to contain books worth more than Rs three crore. Yet, allegedly, inadequate funding, ageing cupboards, poor maintenance and the absence of sufficient full-time staff threaten a collection closely associated with India's intellectual and freedom movements.
The library is also linked to some of the most prominent figures in modern Indian history. Swami Vivekananda is said to have studied here for several months, while Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Rabindranath Tagore, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Muhammad Ali Jinnah are among the eminent personalities believed to have visited the institution.
Despite its historical importance, the library continues to wait for institutional support. Tilak Library was reportedly among six important libraries established in India during British rule. After Independence, the other five received support from either state governments or the Centre. The Meerut library, however, was allegedly left behind.
"This is one of the six old libraries established in the country during British rule. Unfortunately, while the other five received government support, Tilak Library has continued to decline," said historian Devesh Sharma, former head of the History Department at NAS College.
Sharma said the institution has been particularly valuable to researchers because of its extensive collection of old literature. "The library witnessed the national freedom movement and is a valuable resource for historical research," he added.
The library possesses several books that are more than 100 years old. Its holdings include lithographically printed works as well as books published before 1950.
According to those associated with the institution, the collection could be worth more than Rs three crore if formally evaluated. Its historical and academic worth, however, may be far greater because several of the publications are difficult to find elsewhere.
Former diplomat Prabhat Roy said repeated appeals have been made on different platforms to secure protection for the library, but little has changed.
"The government should have given priority to preserving this institution, but it has never received the attention it deserves. The small grant it gets is insufficient, and the employees receive only a minimum honorarium," Roy said stressing that both, the library and its books, must be preserved for future generations.
The library's physical condition has become a cause for serious concern. Several cupboards are reportedly dilapidated, while termites pose a recurring threat to the books.
Pramod Kumar, who has worked at the library since 1995, said maintaining its nearly 50,000 books without adequate funds is extremely difficult. Efforts are made periodically to protect the collection from termites, but the shortage of money has prevented the institution from being properly modernised.
"Despite being an ancient library, it has received little attention. It urgently needs modernisation and regular maintenance so that the books can be protected from termites," said library employee Abhay Singh.
Without scientific conservation, digitisation and climate-controlled storage, researchers fear that some of its rarest books could eventually be lost.
For visitors and researchers, the library is not merely a storehouse of books. It is a space connected with generations of political leaders, reformers and intellectuals. Swami Vivekananda is believed to have spent several months studying at the library. Researchers associated with the Vivekananda Foundation continue to visit the institution to consult its collection.
Vikas Sagar, a research scholar who has been visiting the library for the last 12-13 years, said many of its books are not easily available elsewhere.
"Even the books that Swami Vivekananda read during his stay here are still preserved in this library," Sagar said.
The institution is also believed to have hosted important meetings during the freedom movement, when Gandhi and Gokhale visited Meerut.
Historians, researchers and local residents are now demanding that Tilak Library be declared a heritage building and placed under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India.
There are also calls to preserve it along the lines of historic libraries in Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala and Mumbai and develop it into a dedicated research centre.
Supporters have sought the appointment of a full-time librarian, assistant librarian, office assistant and other essential employees. They believe proper staffing, restoration, cataloguing and digitisation could transform the neglected institution into an important destination for scholars.
"It is painful that other libraries established during British rule are under government control and are in a better condition, while no one is paying attention to this library in Meerut, a city known for its role in the freedom struggle," said research scholar Tarun Sharma.
Tilak Library has survived nearly 140 years and preserved thousands of pages from India's intellectual past. But unless urgent conservation measures are taken, termites, dust and neglect may erase a history that political upheavals and the passage of time could not.
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