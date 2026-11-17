ETV Bharat / state

Paradip Port Authority Rescues Distressed Ship MV Vishva Uday, Saves Lives Of 27 Crew Members

Paradip Port Authority completes maritime rescue operation ( ETV Bharat )

Paradip: The Paradip Port Authority has rescued a distressed vessel, MV Vishva Uday, and ensured the safety of all 27 crew members aboard, using two tugboats in an operation that lasted overnight.

The operation was initiated following an urgent communication received from Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) Limited, reporting that the vessel was experiencing water ingress and a propeller shaft breakdown at coordinates 19°47'N 087°22'E.

After receiving approval from the Directorate General of Marine Administration (DGMA), two tugboats, Dolphin-25 and Dolphin-20, sailed from Paradip Port at 12.30 PM on November 16. The operation was led by Harbour Master Captain Indranil Mukherjee, with Dolphin-25 taking the lead and Dolphin-20 providing necessary support. Through coordinated efforts and professional expertise, the team successfully towed MV Vishva Uday to safety and anchored it off the outer port limits on the morning of November 17.