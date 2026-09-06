ETV Bharat / state

Paradip Port Achieves Major Milestone, Berths First Capesize Vessel With 16.5-Meter Draft

Jagatsinghpur: Paradip Port Authority has successfully berthed MV Mineral Kwangyang, its first-ever Capesize vessel with a 16.5-metre draft, at Western Dock-1 (WD-1). Carrying 152,702 MT of Coking Coal from Hay Point, Australia, the 292-metre vessel marked a significant milestone in PPA’s deep-draft vessel handling capability, according to a release.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson, Paradip Port Authority, congratulated Team PPA and Team JPPL on this landmark achievement. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal earlier inaugurated seven major infrastructure projects worth Rs 427.80 crore at Paradip Port Authority (PPA) , marking the port's 18.5-metre deep-draft capability and its one-millionth tree milestone, while also witnessing the signing of concession agreements for three mechanisation projects worth Rs 1,580.36 crore aimed at further strengthening Paradip's capacity, efficiency and cargo-handling capabilities.

According to a release from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the projects span navigation, connectivity, safety, sustainability, residential infrastructure and community development, while the mechanisation projects are aimed at improving cargo handling and reducing vessel turnaround time.