'Paraded With Shoe Garland, Made To Do Sit-Ups': Video Of TMC Leader Swapan Samanta Goes Viral
Two influential Trinamool Congress leaders of Hooghly's Tarakeswar, Swapan Samanta and Ramendu Singha Roy, faced egg attacks on Monday.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Kolkata: Former Tarakeswar municipality chairman and senior Trinamool Congress leader Swapan Samanta was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes and made to do sit-ups by local residents in West Bengal's Hooghly district over allegations of corruption.
In a video that went viral on social media, the TMC leader is seen surrounded by locals and chanting 'chor' (thief) slogans. He is seen walking with a garland made of shoes around his neck and doing sit-ups while holding his ears with locals asking him to accept he's involved in coal theft and cow smuggling case. Angry residents also pelted eggs and tomatoes at him.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Locals paraded former Tarakeswar Municipality Chairman and senior TMC leader Sapan Samanta with a garland made of shoes allegedly over corruption allegations. They also made him do sit-ups while holding his ears and pelted eggs and tomatoes at him.… pic.twitter.com/pyDh5EXga6— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
According to a local, Samanta, councillor of Ward No 8, was paraded through the Padmapukur area on Monday. A huge crowd had gathered to witness the scene.
In another incident on Monday, former Trinamool Congress MLA of Tarakeswar and Arambagh organisational district president Ramendu Singha Roy faced public outrage and egg attacks while being produced before the Chinsurah Court by the Tarakeswar Police. Roy was arrested in Shahapur police station area in Karnataka on Sunday and brought to the Dhaniakhali police station under a three-day transit remand. While he was being transported from the police station to the court, locals hurled eggs at him.
Sudeep Kumar, a local resident, alleged that Roy had illegally acquired many plots in Dhaniakhali so several people are angry at him. "We demand all corrupt TMC leaders like Ramendu Singha Roy be arrested," Kumar said.
On June 11, various items, including government-logo-bearing tarpaulins, blankets, and dustbins, were recovered from the Vivekananda Teachers' Training College, owned by Roy, adjacent to his residence in the Kotalpur area of Dhaniakhali. Based on a complaint, the Dhaniakhali Police registered a case against the former TMC MLA of Tarakeswar and several others, charging them with offences such as illegal stockpiling of relief materials and intimidation. A case was also filed under the Arms Act.
Officials from the Hooghly District Rural Police formed a special team to investigate the matter, eventually leading to the former MLA's arrest in Karnataka. The Trinamool leader declined to speak while being taken to court.
Also Read