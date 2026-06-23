ETV Bharat / state

'Paraded With Shoe Garland, Made To Do Sit-Ups': Video Of TMC Leader Swapan Samanta Goes Viral

Swapan Samanta paraded with a shoe garland and made to do sit-up ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Former Tarakeswar municipality chairman and senior Trinamool Congress leader Swapan Samanta was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes and made to do sit-ups by local residents in West Bengal's Hooghly district over allegations of corruption. In a video that went viral on social media, the TMC leader is seen surrounded by locals and chanting 'chor' (thief) slogans. He is seen walking with a garland made of shoes around his neck and doing sit-ups while holding his ears with locals asking him to accept he's involved in coal theft and cow smuggling case. Angry residents also pelted eggs and tomatoes at him. According to a local, Samanta, councillor of Ward No 8, was paraded through the Padmapukur area on Monday. A huge crowd had gathered to witness the scene.