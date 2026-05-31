ETV Bharat / state

Para-Athlete Chirag Tyagi Found Dead In Ghaziabad; Accused Held

New Delhi: A 25-year-old International T12 para-athlete, Chirag Tyagi, was found dead in Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said. Confirming the incident, a police official said the body of a Paralympic player was found lying in the Sai Kunj area under the Kotwali police station area.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that the para-athlete may have been shot. The deceased athlete is a resident of Ghaziabad, police said.

According to DCP City Dhaval Jaiswal, the police received information shortly after 3:00 AM on May 30, 2026—within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Nagar Police Station—that the body of an individual was lying in the Sai Kunj area. The police immediately rushed to the scene and took custody of the body.

A case has been registered, and an accused has been taken into custody, police said.

"Based on CCTV footage, the police detained a suspect named Yash Khatik. During interrogation, Khatik revealed that he, too, is a Paralympic athlete and had previously trained alongside Chirag Tyagi," Jaiswal said.