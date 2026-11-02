ETV Bharat / state

Para Athlete Breaks Shackles Of Physical And Mental Helplessness To Set An Example

Meerut: Imagine the plight of a youngster who is compelled to remain bedridden for six years after an accident. It is expected of him to give up hope and despair. But Ayush Verma of Meerut challenged his fate to emerge as a gold-winning para-athlete. He won the shot put gold and javelin bronze in the recent Asian Para Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

It was on June 2, 2014, when Ayush met with an accident while he was returning home. He was working for a renowned company in Noida at that time. His entire world changed after the accident, when a carrier of a vehicle along with the contents fell on him, resulting in head, spinal cord, arm and leg injuries.

Medals Speak For Ayush (ETV Bharat)

He remained unconscious for 48 hours. When he regained consciousness, he told his family that his legs were not responding. The doctors tried to reassure him. Ayush feels that he did not get proper treatment and holds the hospital doctors responsible for what he had to endure thereafter.

Family supported his struggle

He was bedridden for six years, living the life of a dummy. Although he received support from his family, they became financially distressed due to the cost involved in his treatment. The family survived with the help of his brothers Ajay and Vijay, who were employed. Vijay was with him during the accident and was also injured. In his time of grief, even his relatives turned their backs on him. But his family stood by him, and his mother raised him like a small child. The family gave up all social activities for him.

"Despite all the problems, my family arranged for my treatment and never let me lose courage. My brother has incurred so much debt that even after 12 years of the accident, he is still repaying the loan taken for my treatment. I often felt like crying," shared Ayush.

But he soon resolved to do something in life and contacted some organisations that provide work to the disabled from home. He started working as a freelancer. Meanwhile, his friend Anmol motivated him, saying that there are many people like him who have progressed in sports and the government has also honoured them. He advised him to try his hand in sports.

Turning to sports

From then on, Ayush started practicing discus throw and later added shot put and javelin as well. While he did not achieve anything for a long time, his family did not let him lose courage. He kept practicing and slowly started winning medals at both state and national levels. His coach encouraged him whenever he failed.