Pappu Yadav Gets Bail In 31-Year-Old Case, But No Relief In Another Matter

Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav has been granted bail in a 31-year-old Gardanibagh case. However, he has not received relief in another case, registered last week at the Buddha Colony police station in Patna, for allegedly obstructing government work. The First Information Report (FIR) in that case was lodged under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after protests erupted during his arrest on Friday.

Yadav was arrested on the night of February 6 from his residence in the Buddha Colony area, in connection with a decades-old case, in which, complainant Vinod Bihari Lal had alleged that Yadav had taken his house on rent by deception and later converted it into a political office.

Even though officials maintained that the arrest was carried out in accordance with due legal procedure, Yadav's supporters staged protests in front of the police action.

It is learnt that the MP had returned to Patna from Delhi. A police team, some in plainclothes, reached his residence with a warrant and informed him of his arrest. Yadav objected, saying he would appear before the court himself on Saturday.

His mother, Shanti Priya, claimed he had returned from Delhi with the intent of surrendering voluntarily before the authorities, but was detained by police before he could do so. She alleged he was pushed around and not given food or water while in custody, which affected his health.

She said, “He is a Member of Parliament. Does he deserve no respect? The government wants to suppress him because he raised his voice on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) issue. I demand that my son be released. He is unwell and should not be harassed.”

Sent To Judicial Custody

After being arrested on Friday night, Pappu Yadav was produced before the MP-MLA court in Patna on Saturday, which sent him to Beur Jail for two days. Before being taken to jail, he was admitted to a hospital after his health allegedly deteriorated.

What Is The Case?