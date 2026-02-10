Pappu Yadav Gets Bail In 31-Year-Old Case, But No Relief In Another Matter
Bihar MP secured bail in the 1995 Gardanibagh case, but remains booked under the BNS for obstructing officials during arrest.
Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav has been granted bail in a 31-year-old Gardanibagh case. However, he has not received relief in another case, registered last week at the Buddha Colony police station in Patna, for allegedly obstructing government work. The First Information Report (FIR) in that case was lodged under Section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after protests erupted during his arrest on Friday.
Yadav was arrested on the night of February 6 from his residence in the Buddha Colony area, in connection with a decades-old case, in which, complainant Vinod Bihari Lal had alleged that Yadav had taken his house on rent by deception and later converted it into a political office.
Even though officials maintained that the arrest was carried out in accordance with due legal procedure, Yadav's supporters staged protests in front of the police action.
It is learnt that the MP had returned to Patna from Delhi. A police team, some in plainclothes, reached his residence with a warrant and informed him of his arrest. Yadav objected, saying he would appear before the court himself on Saturday.
His mother, Shanti Priya, claimed he had returned from Delhi with the intent of surrendering voluntarily before the authorities, but was detained by police before he could do so. She alleged he was pushed around and not given food or water while in custody, which affected his health.
She said, “He is a Member of Parliament. Does he deserve no respect? The government wants to suppress him because he raised his voice on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) issue. I demand that my son be released. He is unwell and should not be harassed.”
Sent To Judicial Custody
After being arrested on Friday night, Pappu Yadav was produced before the MP-MLA court in Patna on Saturday, which sent him to Beur Jail for two days. Before being taken to jail, he was admitted to a hospital after his health allegedly deteriorated.
What Is The Case?
The matter dates back to 1995, when the complainant, a Vinod Bihari Lal, had alleged that Pappu Yadav took his house on rent by deception and later converted it into a political office.
The complaint included charges of cheating, forgery, trespass, criminal conspiracy and intimidation. A case had been registered under Sections 419, 420, 468, 506 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and proceedings had been pending for over three decades.
Why Was He Arrested?
The case has been under trial in the Patna MP-MLA court. Police said the arrest followed repeated failure to appear, despite court summons, after which a warrant was issued. Attachment proceedings had also been ordered.
City Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanu Pratap Singh said, “This is a 1995 case. He did not appear in court on the scheduled date, so we had to arrest him. Further action will be taken by the court.”
‘Arrest Is A Conspiracy’
Pappu Yadav and his supporters termed the action politically motivated. They alleged he was being targeted for raising the NEET student death issue in Patna and for speaking about the Purnea murder case.
Through social media, he has claimed that the 1995 case is false and that he has been arrested on fabricated charges. Opposition leaders have criticised the government over the action.
