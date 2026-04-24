ETV Bharat / state

Pappu Yadav Apologises For His Controversial Statement On Women In Politics

Patna: Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday apologised for the recent controversial statement he made on women in politics. While talking to reporters on Monday, he had said, “90 per cent of women cannot do politics without going into a leader’s room”. A video footage of the Purnea MP’s comment has gone viral on social media.

The remark by the Congress-supported Independent MP was condemned by NDA leaders and the Bihar State Commission for Women. Protests and rallies were also organised in several parts of the state, demanding an apology from Yadav.

“If women in politics have been hurt by my statement, then I offer my apology to them. But this apology is to the sisters and daughters, and not to the politicians,” he told reporters on Thursday. Yadav said his fight is against such “dirty politicians” against whom visual evidence of sexual assault is publicly available.