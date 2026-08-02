Chaos At Pappu Yadav's Delhi Residence, MP Alleges Receiving Threats After Ram Temple Donation Theft Skit
Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in Varanasi against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad for hurting religious sentiments.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: A clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav in Delhi on Sunday while he was holding a press conference, during which several individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.
Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him.
"Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give ₹51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said.
He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife.
Yadav added that he is being threatened to be "burned alive" following his act at the Parliament complex portraying the purported embezzlement of donations made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Further, the parliamentarian asked why questions are not being raised over those who are accused of the alleged misappropriation of temple offerings.
Pappu Yadav was dressed as a monk during the act, which also saw the participation of several opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Earlier, speaking to reporters in Bihar's Purnia, Yadav targeted the BJP-led ruling alliance, saying, "They will not question those accused of misusing donations or ask questions to Champat Rai. They remained silent on other issues, yet they are targeting me. What will they achieve by killing or burning Pappu Yadav?"
He said that Rahul Gandhi, who has also come under fire for his cameo role in the skit, "has been consistently raising issues related to Sanatan Dharma"."An attack on Sanatan is an attack on the faith of the nation and the beliefs of millions. They have betrayed even God," Yadav remarked.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in Varanasi against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad for "hurting religious sentiments".
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