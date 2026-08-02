ETV Bharat / state

Chaos At Pappu Yadav's Delhi Residence, MP Alleges Receiving Threats After Ram Temple Donation Theft Skit

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav during a protest over the alleged misappropriation of donations meant for the Ram Temple at the Parliament House complex ( IANS )

New Delhi: A clash broke out at the residence of Purnia MP Pappu Yadav in Delhi on Sunday while he was holding a press conference, during which several individuals allegedly attempted to confront him, leading to a scuffle between them and his supporters.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Yadav alleged that the episode was an attempt to assassinate him and claimed that a bounty had been announced against him.

"Babas are saying every day, 'Kill me, burn me down; we will give ₹51 lakh.' We caught him and handed him over to the police. There was a plot to kill me, but I survived," Yadav said.

He further alleged that the person involved in the incident was carrying a knife.

Yadav added that he is being threatened to be "burned alive" following his act at the Parliament complex portraying the purported embezzlement of donations made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Further, the parliamentarian asked why questions are not being raised over those who are accused of the alleged misappropriation of temple offerings.