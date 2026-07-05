ETV Bharat / state

50-Year-Old Worker Dies After Hand Caught In Paper Machine At Himachal Mill

Dehra: A 50-year-old employee died on Saturday evening after being trapped in a machine at a paper mill in an industrial area of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when Kirti Singh, a resident of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, was performing his regular duties on a paper machine at Jassar Paper Mill, located within the Sansarpur Terrace industrial estate.

Citing eyewitnesses, officials said that Singh was trying to remove paper stuck inside the machine when his hand was caught, pulling him into the machinery.