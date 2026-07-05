50-Year-Old Worker Dies After Hand Caught In Paper Machine At Himachal Mill
Kirti Singh, 50, died after his hand was caught in a paper machine at Jassar Paper Mill in Himachal Pradesh; police investigate safety protocol adherence.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Dehra: A 50-year-old employee died on Saturday evening after being trapped in a machine at a paper mill in an industrial area of Himachal Pradesh, police said.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when Kirti Singh, a resident of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, was performing his regular duties on a paper machine at Jassar Paper Mill, located within the Sansarpur Terrace industrial estate.
Citing eyewitnesses, officials said that Singh was trying to remove paper stuck inside the machine when his hand was caught, pulling him into the machinery.
“Fellow workers immediately stopped the machine and rescued Singh, who was severely injured. He was rushed to BBMB Hospital in Talbada but was declared dead upon arrival,” they said, adding that Singh’s colleagues were left in shock.
Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. They were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar of Dadasiba and Sanjay Sharma, the local police station in-charge.
“The forensic team from Noorpur collected evidence and examined the factory premises,” he said.
Kumar said that preliminary enquiries indicate Singh’s hand got caught while removing the stuck paper, causing the fatal injury. “We have registered a case and are investigating whether safety protocols were followed at the factory. We will take further action based on the forensic report and other evidence,” he added.
Also Read