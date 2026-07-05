ETV Bharat / state

50-Year-Old Worker Dies After Hand Caught In Paper Machine At Himachal Mill

Kirti Singh, 50, died after his hand was caught in a paper machine at Jassar Paper Mill in Himachal Pradesh; police investigate safety protocol adherence.

50-Year-Old Worker Dies After Hand Caught In Paper Machine At Himachal Mill
An inside view of paper machine mill (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dehra: A 50-year-old employee died on Saturday evening after being trapped in a machine at a paper mill in an industrial area of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when Kirti Singh, a resident of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, was performing his regular duties on a paper machine at Jassar Paper Mill, located within the Sansarpur Terrace industrial estate.

Citing eyewitnesses, officials said that Singh was trying to remove paper stuck inside the machine when his hand was caught, pulling him into the machinery.

50-Year-Old Worker Dies After Hand Caught In Paper Machine At Himachal Mill
An inside view of paper machine mill (ETV Bharat)

“Fellow workers immediately stopped the machine and rescued Singh, who was severely injured. He was rushed to BBMB Hospital in Talbada but was declared dead upon arrival,” they said, adding that Singh’s colleagues were left in shock.

Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene soon after the incident. They were led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raj Kumar of Dadasiba and Sanjay Sharma, the local police station in-charge.

“The forensic team from Noorpur collected evidence and examined the factory premises,” he said.

Kumar said that preliminary enquiries indicate Singh’s hand got caught while removing the stuck paper, causing the fatal injury. “We have registered a case and are investigating whether safety protocols were followed at the factory. We will take further action based on the forensic report and other evidence,” he added.

Also Read

  1. Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Dies After Being Flung Into Air While Protesting Power Tower Construction In Singrauli
  2. Four-Year-Old Boy Dies After 17-Hour Borewell Rescue In Haryana's Ambala

TAGGED:

HIMACHAL PRADESH
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT
WORKPLACE SAFETY
WORKER DIES AFTER STUCK IN MACHINE
PAPER MILL ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.