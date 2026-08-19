ETV Bharat / state

Paper Leaks, Corruption Won't Be Tolerated In Jharkhand: Devendra Mahto

Ranchi: Students in Jharkhand capital Ranchi took out an 'Abhar Yatra' days after the Jharkhand government accepted several of their demands, including the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.

The procession, organised to thank supporters and the government following the prolonged agitation, saw the participation of several student leaders and a large number of students. Student leaders said that the 'Abhar Yatra' (thanksgiving) procession is for all the students and guardians who supported their struggles.

The 'yatra' was taken out from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site, to Albert Ekka Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, student leader Devendra Mahto said, "Paper leaks will not be tolerated in Jharkhand. Corruption will not be tolerated in Jharkhand".

He said irregularities in the recruitment system and lobbying for jobs are unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated in the state. "This is the land of Birsa Munda, Phulo Jhano, and Chand Bhairav. This is the land of struggle. We will completely eradicate the education mafia from its roots," he said.

Mahato said the prolonged protest and his 16-day hunger strike had contributed to the government's decision to act on the students' demands. He said action had been taken regarding 45 examinations, while 22 examinations had been cancelled. He described the decisions as a major step against corruption and claimed that the measures would help dismantle the "paper mafia" and "education mafia".