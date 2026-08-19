Paper Leaks, Corruption Won't Be Tolerated In Jharkhand: Devendra Mahto
Mahato said the prolonged protest and his 16-day hunger strike had contributed to the government's decision to act on the students' demands.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Ranchi: Students in Jharkhand capital Ranchi took out an 'Abhar Yatra' days after the Jharkhand government accepted several of their demands, including the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.
The procession, organised to thank supporters and the government following the prolonged agitation, saw the participation of several student leaders and a large number of students. Student leaders said that the 'Abhar Yatra' (thanksgiving) procession is for all the students and guardians who supported their struggles.
The 'yatra' was taken out from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, the protest site, to Albert Ekka Chowk.
Speaking on the occasion, student leader Devendra Mahto said, "Paper leaks will not be tolerated in Jharkhand. Corruption will not be tolerated in Jharkhand".
He said irregularities in the recruitment system and lobbying for jobs are unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated in the state. "This is the land of Birsa Munda, Phulo Jhano, and Chand Bhairav. This is the land of struggle. We will completely eradicate the education mafia from its roots," he said.
Mahato said the prolonged protest and his 16-day hunger strike had contributed to the government's decision to act on the students' demands. He said action had been taken regarding 45 examinations, while 22 examinations had been cancelled. He described the decisions as a major step against corruption and claimed that the measures would help dismantle the "paper mafia" and "education mafia".
VIDEO | Ranchi: JPSC-JSSC protestors hold an ‘Abhar Yatra,’ student leader Devendra Mahto says, "Paper leaks will not be tolerated in Jharkhand. Corruption will not be tolerated in Jharkhand. Irregularities in the recruitment system will not be tolerated. Lobbying will not be… pic.twitter.com/kQa45xO01m— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2026
"Our 'satyagraha' continued for days, and I observed a hunger strike for 16 days. As a result, the student protest saw a major victory. Action was taken on 45 exams, and 22 exams were cancelled...This is a massive attack on corruption. Paper mafia and education mafia are being dismantled," Mahato said. He thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren for taking the decisions for the benefit of students and job aspirants of the state.
"Every small to big person has contributed to this movement and as a result, we have launched one of the most amazing and unique movements in the country. More than half of our demands were accepted by the CM... This was the strength of this movement," a student leader of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch said.
Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said, "The 26-day protest by students forced Jharkhand government to cancel 22 recruitment exams and launch a probe into 23 others. We have postponed our protest for two months so that the state government could resolve issues and bring reforms in the system."
The protest gained unprecedented support from across the nation. This 'Abhar Yatra' is dedicated to all those who supported the struggle, he added.
The mood was jubilant but resolute during the Yatra, with organisers making clear that the movement for systemic reform in Jharkhand's examination process is far from over.
Jharkhand Students Halt JPSC-JSSC Exam Protest On 26th Day, Give Hemant Soren Govt 2-Month Ultimatum