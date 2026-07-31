'Paper Leak' Tentacles Reach Odisha: MKCG PG Medical Exam Under Scanner After Question Paper Surfaces On Social Media
Necessary remedial steps are being taken and it will be continued for the next two exams, said Prof (Dr) Harekrushna Dalai, MKCG Dean & Principal.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Berhampur: Amid nationwide outrage over NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, a fresh controversy has erupted at MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur after the question paper of a postgraduate (PG) final semester examination allegedly surfaced on social media during the exam.
The alleged incident occurred on July 27 during the All Odisha Medical Postgraduate (PG) Examination, when photographs of the General Surgery second theory paper for the MS/MD 2023-26 batch were circulated through WhatsApp groups formed by a section of PG students. Moreover, answers to the questions were also reportedly exchanged in those groups through screenshots.
Some students informed the authorities by email, sharing screenshots and other evidences, and sought an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination.
The theory examinations, conducted by Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), for the 2023–26 batch commenced on July 21, with the remaining two papers scheduled for August 1 and August 5. A total of 154 postgraduate students from MKCG Medical College and Hospital are appearing for the examination.
Following the allegations, a team from the Health University visited MKCG Medical College and conducted an inquiry. Sources said the team also visited some private medical colleges in the state as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities.
#WATCH | Berhampur, Odisha: On alleged medical PG question paper leak case, Prof (Dr) Harikrishna Dalai, Dean & Principal, MKCG Medical College and Hospital, said, "The incident occurred during the exam process of PG MD/MS on 27th. There was an issue regarding some disclosure of… pic.twitter.com/ACIMlyKXdm— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026
Responding to the controversy, Dean and Principal of MKCG Medical College, Prof Dr Harekrushna Dalai, denied that the question paper was leaked before the examination. "No paper was leaked. A student deliberately clicked photograph of the question paper after receiving it inside the examination hall and sent it somewhere. Strict checking is already being carried out before students enter the examination hall, but we do not know how or where the photo was shared," he said.
Dr Dalai said authorities reviewed the incident during a meeting and prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining examinations. He said nobody was aware of the incident when the examination was underway and that it came to light much later.
The Dean also said it is still unclear who took the photograph or how it was taken, despite university officials and the medical college team being present during the examination. He further said that he is not aware of the existence of any such social media groups.
To ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future, Dr Dalai said, additional staff would be deployed during examinations and the scrutiny system inside examination centres will be strengthened.