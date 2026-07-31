ETV Bharat / state

'Paper Leak' Tentacles Reach Odisha: MKCG PG Medical Exam Under Scanner After Question Paper Surfaces On Social Media

Berhampur: Amid nationwide outrage over NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, a fresh controversy has erupted at MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Odisha's Berhampur after the question paper of a postgraduate (PG) final semester examination allegedly surfaced on social media during the exam.

The alleged incident occurred on July 27 during the All Odisha Medical Postgraduate (PG) Examination, when photographs of the General Surgery second theory paper for the MS/MD 2023-26 batch were circulated through WhatsApp groups formed by a section of PG students. Moreover, answers to the questions were also reportedly exchanged in those groups through screenshots.

Some students informed the authorities by email, sharing screenshots and other evidences, and sought an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

The theory examinations, conducted by Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS), for the 2023–26 batch commenced on July 21, with the remaining two papers scheduled for August 1 and August 5. A total of 154 postgraduate students from MKCG Medical College and Hospital are appearing for the examination.

Following the allegations, a team from the Health University visited MKCG Medical College and conducted an inquiry. Sources said the team also visited some private medical colleges in the state as part of its investigation into the alleged irregularities.