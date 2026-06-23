ETV Bharat / state

‘Papa Save Me’: Last Desperate Words Of Lucknow Fire Victim

Lucknow: "Papa, save me." These were the last desperate words of 23-year-old Sukhmani Singh of Alambagh, who lost his life in the Aliganj fire tragedy on Monday. When the fire broke out, a terrified Sukhmani had called his father, Prabhjot Singh.

This was related by his brother, Sahiban Singh, who broke down as he recounted this. His mother, Kamaljyot Kaur, is inconsolable as she sits amidst people with moist eyes. While there is grief, there's also resentment against the casual approach of authorities. It is felt that had the government been vigilant, this tragedy wouldn't have happened.

A pall of gloom descended on Alambagh's Adarsh ​​Nagar Colony on Tuesday. The streets were deserted while Sukhmani’s house, which was once bustling with activity, echoed with cries. Prabhjot Singh, who is posted in Lucknow with the Army Medical Corps, was heartbroken by his son's loss.

The family members say that Sukhmani wanted to pursue a career in animation. Those gathered at the house remarked, "Who could have a child like him? Respectful towards everyone and minding his own business. A bright student from the beginning, he was now passionate about pursuing a career in animation. Who knew he would be gone from us at such a young age and in such a tragic incident?"

After the rituals were performed at home, Sukhmani's body was taken away in an army vehicle for the final rites. His family members broke down while his mother fainted. Somehow, the neighbours comforted her and took her inside.

Everyone present said that the government should crack down on the corrupt system responsible for the children's deaths. Those present said that the death of the children in the Aliganj fire is murder, not accidental death.

The women present said that just a few days ago, a major fire had broken out in a slum in Vikas Nagar. "All this is happening because of corruption," was the common refrain.