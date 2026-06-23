‘Papa Save Me’: Last Desperate Words Of Lucknow Fire Victim
Sukhmani Singh of Alambagh was a bright boy who had dreamt of a career in animation.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Lucknow: "Papa, save me." These were the last desperate words of 23-year-old Sukhmani Singh of Alambagh, who lost his life in the Aliganj fire tragedy on Monday. When the fire broke out, a terrified Sukhmani had called his father, Prabhjot Singh.
This was related by his brother, Sahiban Singh, who broke down as he recounted this. His mother, Kamaljyot Kaur, is inconsolable as she sits amidst people with moist eyes. While there is grief, there's also resentment against the casual approach of authorities. It is felt that had the government been vigilant, this tragedy wouldn't have happened.
A pall of gloom descended on Alambagh's Adarsh Nagar Colony on Tuesday. The streets were deserted while Sukhmani’s house, which was once bustling with activity, echoed with cries. Prabhjot Singh, who is posted in Lucknow with the Army Medical Corps, was heartbroken by his son's loss.
The family members say that Sukhmani wanted to pursue a career in animation. Those gathered at the house remarked, "Who could have a child like him? Respectful towards everyone and minding his own business. A bright student from the beginning, he was now passionate about pursuing a career in animation. Who knew he would be gone from us at such a young age and in such a tragic incident?"
After the rituals were performed at home, Sukhmani's body was taken away in an army vehicle for the final rites. His family members broke down while his mother fainted. Somehow, the neighbours comforted her and took her inside.
Everyone present said that the government should crack down on the corrupt system responsible for the children's deaths. Those present said that the death of the children in the Aliganj fire is murder, not accidental death.
The women present said that just a few days ago, a major fire had broken out in a slum in Vikas Nagar. "All this is happening because of corruption," was the common refrain.
"I wish he had returned midway yesterday. I would have been very happy,” said Sahiban while breaking down. Sukhmani had just turned 23 and was yet to see the world. He was three years younger than Sahiban.
"The corrupt system took his life. What good can money do? Our beloved son will not come back," said the kin.
Sukhmani’s mother said that he was unwell when he left home on Friday. "I called him back. Then he left on Monday. Who knew that this would happen to him? Now he will never come back. I wish he had fallen ill today instead of Friday. Then he would not have gone,” she said.
Sahiban related that when Sukhmani called his father after the fire broke out, he rushed to the spot with his father. "He never spoke loudly, but he was shouting into the phone," he said.
"Seeing the situation there, I felt that the rescue work had been delayed. My brother had been there for the last four years,” he added while stating that Sukhmani had told him recently that he had bagged a big project. He had promised to accompany his brother on a trip once the project was over.
Two of Sukhmani’s schoolmates, Aryan Kashyap and Mayank, had come to offer their last respects to their departed friend. “When we met a year ago, we promised to meet regularly. But how could I have known we would meet like this? Mayank saw the news on TV last night that Sukhmani was also a victim of the fire," said Aryan.
He said that Sukhmani was the most talented boy in the class and had dreamed of a career in animation.
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