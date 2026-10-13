ETV Bharat / state

Panwali Kantha Trek Of Tehri Garhwal Awaits Its Due Recognition

Tehri: Despite holding immense tourism potential, the Panwali Kantha trek of Tehri Garhwal awaits its due recognition. The reason behind this is the lack of improved facilities and planned development.

Passing through Budha Kedar and the Ghutthu region to reach the Himalayan heights, this trek offers a thrilling experience to nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts. Sprawling meadows, velvety green grass, towering mountain peaks and cool breezes bring the trekkers closer to nature.

The changing weather conditions in Panwali Kantha add to its beauty. Sometimes dense fog envelops the entire area, while clouds playfully play on the mountain peaks on other occasions. Clear weather offers breathtaking views of the Gangi, Sahasratal, Khatling Glacier and high-altitude villages of the Ghutthu region.

This trek is renowned for its natural beauty and also for its religious significance and traditional pilgrimage. According to local beliefs, it was a part of the Char Dham Yatra trek in ancient times. Even today, the movement of religious pilgrims and Kanwar Yatra pilgrims keeps the region's ancient pilgrimage tradition alive.

In this remote region, even small stops for travellers hold special significance. Kali Kamali's Dharamshala, the Forest Department's rest houses and the huts of local herders provide accommodation to travellers.

Meanwhile, the dairies of the Van Gujjars are a traditional part of this Himalayan region that provide a glimpse into the lifestyle and folk culture.

It is felt that Pawali Kantha could become a major attraction for tourists seeking trekking, high-altitude camping and the Himalayan landscape. The area needs to be enhanced with tourism facilities and recognised nationally.