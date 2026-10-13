Panwali Kantha Trek Of Tehri Garhwal Awaits Its Due Recognition
Stakeholders say it is essential to develop amenities like improved walking trails, safe trekking routes, rest stops, clean drinking water, toilets and first aid.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Tehri: Despite holding immense tourism potential, the Panwali Kantha trek of Tehri Garhwal awaits its due recognition. The reason behind this is the lack of improved facilities and planned development.
Passing through Budha Kedar and the Ghutthu region to reach the Himalayan heights, this trek offers a thrilling experience to nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts. Sprawling meadows, velvety green grass, towering mountain peaks and cool breezes bring the trekkers closer to nature.
The changing weather conditions in Panwali Kantha add to its beauty. Sometimes dense fog envelops the entire area, while clouds playfully play on the mountain peaks on other occasions. Clear weather offers breathtaking views of the Gangi, Sahasratal, Khatling Glacier and high-altitude villages of the Ghutthu region.
This trek is renowned for its natural beauty and also for its religious significance and traditional pilgrimage. According to local beliefs, it was a part of the Char Dham Yatra trek in ancient times. Even today, the movement of religious pilgrims and Kanwar Yatra pilgrims keeps the region's ancient pilgrimage tradition alive.
In this remote region, even small stops for travellers hold special significance. Kali Kamali's Dharamshala, the Forest Department's rest houses and the huts of local herders provide accommodation to travellers.
Meanwhile, the dairies of the Van Gujjars are a traditional part of this Himalayan region that provide a glimpse into the lifestyle and folk culture.
It is felt that Pawali Kantha could become a major attraction for tourists seeking trekking, high-altitude camping and the Himalayan landscape. The area needs to be enhanced with tourism facilities and recognised nationally.
Stakeholders say it is essential to develop amenities like improved walking trails, safe trekking routes, rest stops, clean drinking water, toilets and first aid. Additionally, information signage, weather warnings and trained local guides can help ensure the safety of travellers.
The locals say that increasing tourism activities in the Pawali Kantha region could create new employment opportunities, while avenues for trekking guides, homestays, porters, camping and the sale of local products could boost the rural economy. This could also reduce the challenge of emigration.
However, it is important to keep in mind the sensitivity of Himalayan meadows and their biodiversity. Prioritising environmental protection alongside tourism development is crucial. It is felt that only through plastic and waste control, limited and responsible tourism, local community participation and environmentally friendly construction can the natural beauty of this region be preserved for the long term.
"The Ghantakarna Self Help Group (SHG) has been awarded a project worth Rs 10 lakh to promote tourism activities on the Panwali Kantha trek. The group has also been trained to conduct the trek and is now launching the project," disclosed Varuna Agarwal, Chief Development Officer (CDO).
Agarwal explained that under this initiative, the group will take tourists on the trek, and the tourists will be able to stay overnight there. This will boost tourism activities in the area and create new employment opportunities for the locals. She said that the government's goal is to strengthen the rural economy through tourism and provide employment opportunities to local people.
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