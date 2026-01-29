ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Leopard Snare Case Produced In Court In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A man arrested in connection with the death of a leopard in Rajasthan’s Alwar district was produced before a court on Thursday. The accused was arrested on Wednesday night, while the leopard was found dead on Monday after getting trapped in a snare in the Pratapgarh forest area under the Thana Gazi range.

The leopard's carcass was found in the Guwada area of Jheeri gram panchayat after villagers reported that the animal was seen hanging from a tree late on Monday night. Forest department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Thana Gazi range office, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before cremation.

Forest guard Ram Avtar Meena said a rope snare was found around the leopard’s abdomen, indicating it had been trapped. On the instructions of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajendra Kumar Hooda, Rajgarh Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Prashant Kumar Gaur, Bhiwadi ACF Sanjay Kumar, and Ranger Jitendra Sen arrived at the scene on Wednesday and questioned local villagers, who expressed suspicion against a local resident.