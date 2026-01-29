Man Arrested In Leopard Snare Case Produced In Court In Rajasthan's Alwar
Forest officials said the leopard died after getting trapped in a snare allegedly set to protect crops.
Alwar: A man arrested in connection with the death of a leopard in Rajasthan’s Alwar district was produced before a court on Thursday. The accused was arrested on Wednesday night, while the leopard was found dead on Monday after getting trapped in a snare in the Pratapgarh forest area under the Thana Gazi range.
The leopard's carcass was found in the Guwada area of Jheeri gram panchayat after villagers reported that the animal was seen hanging from a tree late on Monday night. Forest department officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Thana Gazi range office, where a post-mortem examination was conducted before cremation.
Forest guard Ram Avtar Meena said a rope snare was found around the leopard’s abdomen, indicating it had been trapped. On the instructions of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajendra Kumar Hooda, Rajgarh Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Prashant Kumar Gaur, Bhiwadi ACF Sanjay Kumar, and Ranger Jitendra Sen arrived at the scene on Wednesday and questioned local villagers, who expressed suspicion against a local resident.
Following the inquiry, the forest department detained and arrested Prabhu Dayal Meena, a resident of Guwada, who set the snare to protect his crops. “The leoparddied due to suffocation after being caught in the trap,” forest officials said. A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, and further investigation is underway.
