ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam Takes A Dig At Agriculture Minister; VCK MLA Seeks Cars For Legislators

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK MLA O Panneerselvam took a dig at the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Agriculture Minister R Vinoth in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, using a reference to the sun to question a remark made during the minister's reply.

The exchange came during proceedings after the Assembly passed a resolution introduced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay opposing the delimitation of constituencies. The resolution was supported by the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), ruling Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), while the PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi), AIADMK (All India Anna DMK) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) opposed it.

During the subsequent discussion, AIADMK Whip 'Agri' S S Krishnamoorthy raised issues concerning vacancies and promotions in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

He said more than 450 assistant professor posts had remained vacant for nearly a decade and urged the government to fill them immediately. He also demanded promotions for assistant professors to associate professor positions and associate professors to professor posts.

VCK MLA Jyothimani, representing the Kattumannarkovil constituency, meanwhile, made an unusual demand for vehicles for legislators.

"Vehicle facilities should be provided to members of the Legislative Assembly," Jyothimani said, arguing that legislators faced financial difficulties and that adequate facilities were necessary for them to serve their constituents effectively.