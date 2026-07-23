Madhya Pradesh: 'Bad Character' Remark On Student TCs; Parents Complain To Panna Collector
Parents said the children had protested against principal's attempt to remove a guest teacher working at an ashram run by the Tribal Welfare Department.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
Panna: The parents of two school students in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district have approached the Collector alleging that their children's transfer certificates (TCs) were marked with derogatory remarks, including descriptions of them as being of "bad character", allegedly preventing them from securing admission to other schools.
The complaint was raised during the Collector's public hearing. The incident reportedly concerns two students of a school in Panna district.
According to the parents, the students had completed Class 8 and were seeking admission to continue their education elsewhere. However, when they approached another school with the children's TCs, they were reportedly denied admission. On enquiring about the reason, the parents were allegedly told that objectionable remarks had been entered in the conduct or character column of the certificates.
The parents claimed that the principal had written remarks suggesting that the children's conduct was not good and allegedly described them as being of "bad character". The certificates also reportedly contained other objectionable remarks, including an allegation that the children had tampered with government documents.
The parents said they had earlier approached education department officials, including the Block Education Officer and the Public Education Officer, and were assured that corrected certificates would be issued. However, they alleged that even after nearly six months, replacement TCs had not been provided, prompting them to approach the Collector.
The parents further alleged that the children had protested against the principal's alleged attempt to remove a guest teacher working at an ashram run by the Tribal Welfare Department on the school premises. They claimed that the remarks in the TCs were issued in retaliation for the students' protest.
The parents maintained that their children had neither misbehaved in school nor tampered with any official documents and that no juvenile cases had been registered against them. They alleged that the remarks had seriously affected the children's education and prevented them from gaining admission to other schools.
District Education Officer Akanksha Rawat said replacement certificates were being issued to the students and that a committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations.
"Replacement certificates are being issued for the children. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter. If the principal is found guilty, action will be taken as per the rules," she said.
Also read