ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: 'Bad Character' Remark On Student TCs; Parents Complain To Panna Collector

Panna: The parents of two school students in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district have approached the Collector alleging that their children's transfer certificates (TCs) were marked with derogatory remarks, including descriptions of them as being of "bad character", allegedly preventing them from securing admission to other schools.

The complaint was raised during the Collector's public hearing. The incident reportedly concerns two students of a school in Panna district.

According to the parents, the students had completed Class 8 and were seeking admission to continue their education elsewhere. However, when they approached another school with the children's TCs, they were reportedly denied admission. On enquiring about the reason, the parents were allegedly told that objectionable remarks had been entered in the conduct or character column of the certificates.

The parents claimed that the principal had written remarks suggesting that the children's conduct was not good and allegedly described them as being of "bad character". The certificates also reportedly contained other objectionable remarks, including an allegation that the children had tampered with government documents.

The parents said they had earlier approached education department officials, including the Block Education Officer and the Public Education Officer, and were assured that corrected certificates would be issued. However, they alleged that even after nearly six months, replacement TCs had not been provided, prompting them to approach the Collector.