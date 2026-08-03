Pankaja, Dhananjay Munde's Remarks On Politics Trigger Buzz In Maharashtra
Emotional remarks by Pankaja and Dhananjay Munde about politics have fuelled fresh political buzz in Maharashtra ahead of key developments.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Beed: Maharashtra Animal Husbandry, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde and former minister Dhananjay Munde have triggered political speculation, after making emotional remarks about politics at separate public events in Beed district.
Speaking at a programme organised in Sirsala village of Parli taluka to mark the 113th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik of the Congress, Pankaja Munde said she had reached a point where she felt exhausted with politics.
"I entered politics at the age of 24. It has been 24 years now and I am literally fed up with politics," she said.
Pankaja Speaks About Politics And Public Service
Addressing members of the Banjara community, Pankaja said women play an equal role in society.
Referring to road construction in Beed, she jokingly told Dhananjay Munde, "Dhanu Bhau, I developed a headache while travelling from Beed today," before noting that several development projects, including four-lane roads, are underway in the district.
She also spoke about farmers and labourers, saying she did not want people to give up their traditional occupations, but wanted them to receive fair value for their hard work.
Recalling the legacy of Vasantrao Naik and her father, late Gopinath Munde, Pankaja said leaders should remain connected with ordinary people and added, "I want to live in your hearts."
Dhananjay Munde Questions Current Politics
At another event in Majalgaon held to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Annabhau Sathe, Dhananjay Munde expressed concern over the present political environment.
"Look at the kind of politics happening today. Everything revolves around caste and religion. Sometimes I wonder whether a person like me should even remain in politics," he said.
However, he made it clear that he intends to continue working for society. "We still have to establish equality and ensure justice for the deprived and marginalised. The ideals of our great leaders continue to guide us," he said.
Reflecting on their political journey, Dhananjay Munde said, "Both brother and sister couldn't continue as ministers at the same time. One of us had to step aside."
He added that despite political ups and downs, his relationship with the people remained unchanged. "A person who loses a battle can always win again, but one who stands by his own people never truly loses," he said.
The remarks by both leaders have sparked fresh political discussions in Maharashtra, with many viewing their statements as significant amid the state's changing political landscape.
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