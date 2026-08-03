ETV Bharat / state

Pankaja, Dhananjay Munde's Remarks On Politics Trigger Buzz In Maharashtra

Beed: Maharashtra Animal Husbandry, Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde and former minister Dhananjay Munde have triggered political speculation, after making emotional remarks about politics at separate public events in Beed district.

Speaking at a programme organised in Sirsala village of Parli taluka to mark the 113th birth anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik of the Congress, Pankaja Munde said she had reached a point where she felt exhausted with politics.

"I entered politics at the age of 24. It has been 24 years now and I am literally fed up with politics," she said.

Pankaja Speaks About Politics And Public Service

Addressing members of the Banjara community, Pankaja said women play an equal role in society.

Referring to road construction in Beed, she jokingly told Dhananjay Munde, "Dhanu Bhau, I developed a headache while travelling from Beed today," before noting that several development projects, including four-lane roads, are underway in the district.

She also spoke about farmers and labourers, saying she did not want people to give up their traditional occupations, but wanted them to receive fair value for their hard work.

Recalling the legacy of Vasantrao Naik and her father, late Gopinath Munde, Pankaja said leaders should remain connected with ordinary people and added, "I want to live in your hearts."