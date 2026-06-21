ETV Bharat / state

Failing NEET To AIR-1 In NIPER JEE 2026: Manas Prabhu Says, 'Genuine Interest In Subject Most Important'

Panchkula: Failing the NEET became a catalyst for discovering a new path with more opportunities for Manas Prabhu, who secured AIR 1 in the NIPER JEE 2026. Manas not only found Pharmacy interesting but developed a passion for this subject, securing the top position in the entrance exam for admission to the Master's programme.

"To crack a competitive exam, one needs to have genuine interest in that subject along with an understanding of the exam pattern, and to prepare with consistency," said Manas, a student of Panjab University, while sharing his success story with ETV Bharat, explaining how he prepared for the exam and transformed challenging subjects into his strengths.

Failing NEET To AIR-1 In NIPER JEE 2026: Manas Prabhu Says, 'Genuine Interest In Subject Most Important' (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Chandigarh, Manas said he prepared for NEET after opting for the medical stream in class 12. However, he couldn't make it to the merit list for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector-32, Chandigarh. "After failing to secure admission in the medical college, I opted for the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme at Panjab University through the PUCET-UG entrance exam. Unlike medical aspirants who feel disheartened after failing to get into MBBS, I found that the Bachelor of Pharmacy course had immense opportunities for learning and career growth. As time passed, my affinity for the subjects grew," Manas said.

Seeking Help From YouTube, AI For Subjects You Dislike

Manas advised students against relying on rote learning when preparing for competitive exams and emphasised on the importance of having a genuine interest in the subjects. Elaborating on his preparation strategy, he explained that he would devote ample time to the subjects he enjoyed. For subjects he did not initially like, he made a conscious effort to cultivate an interest in them, suggesting that repetitive study can help in developing interest.

"We are in the era of YouTube and AI, where it is easy to seek guidance from various teachers and subject experts. Initially, I had difficulties with the various branches of Chemistry like Organic Chemistry, Instrumental Analysis, and Inorganic Chemistry. The challenge lay in the need to memorise information while understanding and retaining the underlying principles. I found a solution by studying standard textbooks, which provide comprehensive and detailed explanations. Professors also played a crucial role by clearing doubts through presentations, which proved highly beneficial. Consequently, I overcame the fear of Chemistry and achieved success," he said.