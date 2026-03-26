ETV Bharat / state

Panjab University Firing Case: Main Accused Arrested After Brief Encounter In Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF)and Chandigarh Police on Thursday arrested the main accused during an encounter in connection with the March 17 firing at the Panjab University to target a student union leader, a top official said.

AGTF Police Officer Rajan Parminder Singh said that Chandigarh Police and Punjab Police were jointly chasing the accused. When the police team reached near Nurpura village, the accused tried to hit the police with his vehicle. After this, he opened fire on the police, one of whose bullets hit a tree. The police asked the accused to surrender, but he refused to comply and kept firing continuously.

The police also retaliated and arrested the accused by shooting him in the leg. It is being said that more than 10 bullets were fired from both sides. The accused who was arrested in an injured condition has been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jas.