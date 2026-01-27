ETV Bharat / state

Panipat Weaver Khemraj Sundariyal Awarded Padma Shri

Panipat: An 84-year-old weaver who took the handloom of Panipat in Haryana to the international markets has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Khemraj Sundariyal is originally a resident of Sumari village in Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

Sundariyal's early life was filled with struggles. However, he had dreamed of achieving something big since childhood, and he had never given up on his dream. In 1964, after earning a diploma in weaving from Srinagar in Garhwal, he went to New Delhi, where he worked in a cloth mill.

He then joined Weavers' Service Centre and later moved to Varanasi, where he learned the art of tapestry. Tapestry is an ancient art that creates elaborate designs or patterns on fabrics through weaving threads. After mastering this art, he gave it a new identity in the country.

In 1975, Sundariyal arrived at the Weavers' Service Centre in Panipat and was so enamoured by the city that he settled here. He operated a 'khaddi' (wooden loom) in Panipat for a long time.

In the rural areas, a 'khaddi' refers to a machine or wooden structure that weaves cloth from cotton or silk threads. He subsequently joined the textile industry and developed designs that became highly popular not only in India but also abroad. During this time, he began training local weavers while giving their art a new lease on life.