Panipat Weaver Khemraj Sundariyal Awarded Padma Shri
The Centre announced the 2026 Padma Awards on January 15, 2026, a day before the 77th Republic Day.
Panipat: An 84-year-old weaver who took the handloom of Panipat in Haryana to the international markets has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Khemraj Sundariyal is originally a resident of Sumari village in Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.
Sundariyal's early life was filled with struggles. However, he had dreamed of achieving something big since childhood, and he had never given up on his dream. In 1964, after earning a diploma in weaving from Srinagar in Garhwal, he went to New Delhi, where he worked in a cloth mill.
He then joined Weavers' Service Centre and later moved to Varanasi, where he learned the art of tapestry. Tapestry is an ancient art that creates elaborate designs or patterns on fabrics through weaving threads. After mastering this art, he gave it a new identity in the country.
In 1975, Sundariyal arrived at the Weavers' Service Centre in Panipat and was so enamoured by the city that he settled here. He operated a 'khaddi' (wooden loom) in Panipat for a long time.
In the rural areas, a 'khaddi' refers to a machine or wooden structure that weaves cloth from cotton or silk threads. He subsequently joined the textile industry and developed designs that became highly popular not only in India but also abroad. During this time, he began training local weavers while giving their art a new lease on life.
Sundariyal trained thousands of people in handloom weaving, bringing global recognition to the Indian handicrafts. He also provided employment opportunities to thousands of people.
Through his hard work, dedication and commitment, he created a unique image for himself. Sundariyal has been honoured by numerous organisations, including the national and state governments for his handloom and tapestry art. He has left a distinct mark in the field of handloom and weaving, earning him the Padma Shri award.
His life and struggle demonstrate that with hard work, dedication and commitment, one can achieve any height. Today, he has emerged as a source of inspiration for the youth of the country.
Panipat is often referred to as the 'Textile City' and 'Blanket City of India'. It is a global hub for textiles and has earned a name for itself in the handloom weaving industry and home furnishings. The blankets and carpets made here are renowned internationally. It is also the world's biggest centre for 'Shoddy Yarn'.
The textile industry of Panipat is a significant economic engine, employing around 10 lakh workers directly and indirectly. It has an annual turnover exceeding Rs 50,000 crore with exports accounting for approximately Rs 12,000 crore. The city has over 2,000 registered textile units, most of which are Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
