ETV Bharat / state

Panipat Sits On A Tinder Box

Panipat: The textile city of Panipat sits on a tinderbox. Industrial safety norms, particularly those associated with fire safety, are being flouted with impunity. It has come to light that thousands of factories are operating without the no objection certificates (NOC) from the Fire Department, and around 70% of the units also lack smoke detector systems.

According to the Fire Department, while 1,023 fire incidents were reported in 2023, 930 instances have been reported this year till now. It is amply clear that the lack of firefighting systems in industrial units is jeopardising the safety of workers as well as the business establishments worth crores of rupees. In the latest instance, a worker was reported dead in a factory fire on Tuesday.

Appeal for prioritising fire safety

In a latest move, Vinod Dhamija, Chairman of the Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), has appealed to the industrialists as well as the administration to prioritise fire safety.

"It's better to take preventive measures rather than responding after accidents. The administration and the Fire Department should conduct awareness campaigns and organise seminars. Industrialists must also upgrade their firefighting systems with modern technology. Basic measures alone are not sufficient to protect the workers and businesses," he said.

"The first 10 to 20 minutes after a fire breaks out are the most crucial. If the fire is not controlled during this time, the damage can increase rapidly. Sometimes it takes half an hour to an hour for the fire engines to reach the scene. Therefore, it is essential for the factories to have fire extinguishing equipment, adequate water and an alarm system. Timely information and immediate action can reduce the risk of major accidents," he stressed.

Need for fire stations in rural areas

Dhamijia said, "There is a need to further strengthen fire fighting facilities in Panipat. There are no fire stations in many rural areas. In case of a fire, help has to be sought from thermal and refinery plants located near Panipat. Therefore, there is a need to establish fire stations in different parts of the city and the rural areas with more resources. There are about 20,000 domestic industrial units in Panipat. These include about 6,000 textile units and 600 export units. The annual turnover of the industries is about Rs 45,000 crore, with exports contributing up to Rs 20,000 crore."