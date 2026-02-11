Panipat Police Arrest Gangster Sheelu Dahr At Delhi Airport After Return From Europe
Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhupender Singh said sustained pressure from law enforcement agencies forced the gangster to return to India from Europe.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Panipat: In a major breakthrough, Haryana’s Panipat Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Sheelu Dahr at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after his flight landed from Europe. He was taken into custody early in the morning, and all necessary legal formalities were completed at the airport. The accused will soon be brought to Panipat for further investigation and court proceedings.
According to police, Sheelu Dahr had earlier opened fire at a transporter in Panipat. Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhupender Singh said sustained pressure from law enforcement agencies forced the gangster to return to India from Europe.
“As soon as he landed in Delhi, he was arrested. He will be produced before the court, and further action will be taken as per law,” the SP said.
The accused, identified as Sunil alias Sheelu, is facing 15 criminal cases across Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat and Chandigarh, police said.
SP Singh added that on January 6 this year, the gangster allegedly orchestrated a firing at a sweet shop owned by Rajendra Mittal in Samalkha and demanded Rs 1 crore. Later, on January 24, he is accused of getting a transporter, C. Subramaniam, attacked in Meharana.
Police said minors and young men were allegedly involved in both incidents.
In the January 6 firing incident at a sweet shop in Gud Mandi, Samalkha, three accused, Nikhil (resident of Biholi), Prince (resident of Dahr), and Vansh (resident of Narayana), were arrested. Police revealed that Nikhil had allegedly lured the other two with Rs 50,000 each to carry out the attack.
In the January 24 Meharana Road incident, a minor was also allegedly involved. Police had earlier arrested three suspects in connection with the case, two of whom sustained bullet injuries during the operation.
Investigators had been probing the case to trace the alleged mastermind behind the attacks. With Sheelu Dahr’s arrest, police believe they have apprehended the key accused. He will now be taken on police remand for detailed interrogation to ascertain his role in other criminal activities and identify his associates, officials said.
Read More: