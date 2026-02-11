ETV Bharat / state

Panipat Police Arrest Gangster Sheelu Dahr At Delhi Airport After Return From Europe

According to police, Sheelu Dahr had earlier opened fire at a transporter in Panipat. ( ETV Bharat )

Panipat: In a major breakthrough, Haryana’s Panipat Police on Wednesday arrested gangster Sheelu Dahr at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly after his flight landed from Europe. He was taken into custody early in the morning, and all necessary legal formalities were completed at the airport. The accused will soon be brought to Panipat for further investigation and court proceedings.

According to police, Sheelu Dahr had earlier opened fire at a transporter in Panipat. Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhupender Singh said sustained pressure from law enforcement agencies forced the gangster to return to India from Europe.

“As soon as he landed in Delhi, he was arrested. He will be produced before the court, and further action will be taken as per law,” the SP said.

The accused, identified as Sunil alias Sheelu, is facing 15 criminal cases across Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat and Chandigarh, police said.

SP Singh added that on January 6 this year, the gangster allegedly orchestrated a firing at a sweet shop owned by Rajendra Mittal in Samalkha and demanded Rs 1 crore. Later, on January 24, he is accused of getting a transporter, C. Subramaniam, attacked in Meharana.