Watch: Panipat Peon Gets Grand Farewell On Flower-Decked Hydra Crane After 23 Years of Service
Mahavir Bangar (58), who served as a peon in the Food and Supplies Department for 23 years, was given a unique send-off
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Panipat: A government peon's retirement in Haryana's Panipat turned into an unforgettable celebration after he chose to bid farewell to his workplace aboard a flower-decked Hydra crane instead of a traditional car or chariot.
Mahavir Bangar (58), who served as a peon in the Food and Supplies Department for 23 years, was given a unique send-off as he travelled from his office to his home village perched atop the boom of a nearly 100-foot Hydra crane decorated with flowers and colourful chunniyons (scarves).
The unusual farewell drew the attention of hundreds of onlookers. A convoy of vehicles, including Thar and Scorpio SUVs, escorted the crane, while Mahavir waved cheerfully throughout the journey. Curious passers-by stopped to capture the rare spectacle on their mobile phones, with many greeting and applauding the retiree along the route.
Explaining the idea behind the unconventional farewell, Mahavir said he had long planned to make his retirement memorable.
"During my service, I witnessed the retirement ceremonies of many employees. I decided that when my turn came, I would celebrate it differently. So, instead of travelling in a car or a traditional chariot, I chose a Hydra crane to return to my village. This is one of the most special days of my life and I wanted to remember it forever," he said.
The unique farewell has become the talk of Panipat and neighbouring villages, with many residents saying they had never before seen a government employee return home after retirement on a construction crane.
"It is the first time we have witnessed such a farewell. It was truly different and memorable," a local resident said.
Mahavir's farewell has been widely viewed as a celebration of individuality, sending a message that life's important milestones can be marked in one's own unique style.
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