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Watch: Panipat Peon Gets Grand Farewell On Flower-Decked Hydra Crane After 23 Years of Service

Mahabir Bangad served as a peon in the Food and Supplies Department in Panipat for 23 years ( ETV Bharat )

Panipat: A government peon's retirement in Haryana's Panipat turned into an unforgettable celebration after he chose to bid farewell to his workplace aboard a flower-decked Hydra crane instead of a traditional car or chariot.

Mahavir Bangar (58), who served as a peon in the Food and Supplies Department for 23 years, was given a unique send-off as he travelled from his office to his home village perched atop the boom of a nearly 100-foot Hydra crane decorated with flowers and colourful chunniyons (scarves).

Panipat Peon Gets Grand Farewell On Flower-Decked Hydra Crane After 23 Years of Service (ETV Bharat)

The unusual farewell drew the attention of hundreds of onlookers. A convoy of vehicles, including Thar and Scorpio SUVs, escorted the crane, while Mahavir waved cheerfully throughout the journey. Curious passers-by stopped to capture the rare spectacle on their mobile phones, with many greeting and applauding the retiree along the route.

Explaining the idea behind the unconventional farewell, Mahavir said he had long planned to make his retirement memorable.