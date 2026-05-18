ETV Bharat / state

Panipat Businessman And Wife Go Missing; Police Launch Investigation

Panipat: A businessman and his wife went missing under mysterious circumstances in Haryana’s Panipat district on Monday morning, police said. According to officials, the couple, residents of Assandh in Karnal district, had travelled to the Siwah canal bridge area on the scooter. Their scooter, slippers and purse were later found abandoned near the spot, following which local residents alerted the police.

Police teams from the Israna police station reached the area soon after receiving information and launched a search operation with the help of divers. Locals have suspected that the couple have died by suicide.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hari Ram said police received information through the control room regarding a man and a woman reportedly missing near the canal area. “Our teams immediately reached the spot. Personal belongings, including a scooter and purse, were recovered, and search operations are underway,” he said.

Relatives said that the two had left home early in the morning. According to family members, the man was a well-known businessman engaged in rice milling and commission agency work and also owned a factory.