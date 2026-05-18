Panipat Businessman And Wife Go Missing; Police Launch Investigation
Haryana Police have recovered the couple's scooter and personal belongings near the Siwah canal bridge and launched a search operation
Published : May 18, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Panipat: A businessman and his wife went missing under mysterious circumstances in Haryana’s Panipat district on Monday morning, police said. According to officials, the couple, residents of Assandh in Karnal district, had travelled to the Siwah canal bridge area on the scooter. Their scooter, slippers and purse were later found abandoned near the spot, following which local residents alerted the police.
Police teams from the Israna police station reached the area soon after receiving information and launched a search operation with the help of divers. Locals have suspected that the couple have died by suicide.
Station House Officer (SHO) Hari Ram said police received information through the control room regarding a man and a woman reportedly missing near the canal area. “Our teams immediately reached the spot. Personal belongings, including a scooter and purse, were recovered, and search operations are underway,” he said.
Relatives said that the two had left home early in the morning. According to family members, the man was a well-known businessman engaged in rice milling and commission agency work and also owned a factory.
The businessman’s brother said there were no visible signs of financial or family-related issues. He said, “Our family became suspicious in the morning when the children went out for a walk, and their parents and scooter were missing. The family then began a search, and later found the scooter parked near the Siwah Canal Bridge. There had been no problems in the family or business. He was a cheerful person, and his business was doing well."
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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