Panicked By Crowds, Elephant 'Somanna' Dislodges Howdah In Shivamogga
The ambari structure was completely damaged after colliding with a car
Published : October 21, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Shivamogga: 'Somanna'—the elephant carrying the ambari (howdah)—bolted backward, causing damage to the howdah during the grandly inaugurated Dasara procession here on Wednesday.
The procession commenced afternoon following a puja offered to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi flag) in front of the Shivappa Nayaka Palace. The howdah was placed on the elephant named Somanna. Typically, an elephant named 'Sagara' carries the howdah; however, due to an injury to Sagara's leg, the staff at the Sakrebailu elephant camp decided—overnight on Tuesday—to assign the task to Somanna instead.
The procession began in full compliance with all prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The lineup consisted of the elephant Sagara, followed by Somanna and finally the elephant 'Bahadur'.
However, while moving along SPM Road — about 800 meters into the procession — Somanna was positioned to move ahead. Startled by this, the elephant turned around and ran back along the route it had arrived from, heading toward the Shivappa Nayaka Fort. Alarmed by this turn of events, the elephant Bahadur also took off, running after Somanna. However, the elephant named Sagara continued in the procession.
Panicked, the elephant — which Somanna had dismounted from — rushed into the open space in front of Vasavi School. Feeling unsafe there as well, it squeezed through a narrow gap to reach the road behind.
Throughout this ordeal, its mahout remained with it. Upon reaching the back road, finding no clear path forward, the elephant turned back and lifted a parked car, tossing it aside. It then headed toward Post Office Road, moving into a vacant plot along the roadside.
Subsequently, it approached a house and caused damage. Upon returning toward the Post Office area, it collided with a car parked by the roadside. By this time, the ambari had tilted to the right.
As the elephant paused briefly — having caused further damage to the car with the ambari — a veterinarian administered a tranquilizer injection. This stopped the elephant's movememts.
Bahadur arrived, nudging it firmly to prevent it from moving further. Eventually, the elephant reached the open ground near the Kote Anjaneya Temple, where it stood alongside Bahadur to rest.
Forest department personnel then shackled the elephant’s legs, and after a short while, escorted it to a temporary enclosure at the training center. 'Sagara' arrived slowly.
The ambari structure was completely damaged after colliding with a car. The idol of the Goddess, which was housed within the ambari, was placed inside the Anjaneya temple.
During this incident, several ornaments that had adorned the deity were found scattered on the road. After the elephants were taken to the district training center, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was transported by car to the Allamaprabhu grounds for the Banni Mudiyuva (ritual offering leaves of shami trees) ceremony. Following the religious proceedings, Tahsildar Rajeev performed the Ambuchedana ritual (the symbolic piercing of an arrow).
Meanwhile, the elephants were calmed down and transported to the district training center, where they were given water and sugarcane to help settle them. Upon learning that an elephant had run loose, members of the public gathered near the Kote Road. The police faced a difficult task in controlling the crowd.
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti said a puja had been conducted in front of the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, followed by the Banni Mudiyuva ritual at the Banni Mantapa.
"The proceedings had initially gone smoothly; however, two elephants became startled during the procession and turned back. They have since been safely escorted away. The Forest Department successfully brought the elephants under control, ensuring that no untoward incidents occurred," Kavalikatti said.
SP Nikhil explained that during the Dasara procession, the elephant 'Somanna'—carrying the deity—was in the lead.
"When Somanna suddenly turned back, the elephant following it also began to run. By divine grace, no untoward incident occurred; however, the ambari sustained some minor damage. Forest department officials and veterinarians have since brought the elephant under control," Nikhil added.
An eyewitness named Premalatha recounted the event. "We had gone to watch the procession. As we were returning, people began shouting. When I looked back, an elephant was running towards us. My grandchildren were with me. Before we knew it, the elephants were charging, and the ambari fell. The authorities should conduct training for the elephants over a longer period—similar to the practice in Mysuru—and ensure that training exercises include carrying heavy loads," she said.
City Corporation Commissioner Mayanna Gowda stated that it is customary to transport the Ambari to the Banni Mantapa via a procession.
Gowda said the Utsava Murthi (the ceremonial idol) and the ornaments have been safely transported to the treasury.
"A second Utsava Murthi was available, and the Banni ritual was conducted using it; all ornaments remain safe, with only the pavilion sustaining damage,' the senior official said.
He noted that the elephant 'Sagara' had participated four times previously, and 'Bahadur' had also taken part. This was Somanna's first time participating in the Dasara.
"The decision to assign the Ambari to Somanna was made by the Forest Department team this morning," he maintained.
Chief Conservator of Forest Hanumantappa remarked that the three elephants brought for the Dasara had undergone training and possessed experience in carrying the Ambari.
"During the training phase, all three elephants were in good health. Their temperament was tested by having them carry weights and by setting off firecrackers; it was observed that they remained healthy and stable while bearing the load. During the procession, an elephant named Somanna—having covered a distance of about 800 meters—became frightened by the large crowd and ran back along the same path," he said.
"In the process, the ambari it was carrying caused damage to a car. Subsequently, our staff managed to calm the elephant down and bring it back. Bahadur, accompanied Somanna and assisted in the effort to soothe it," he added.
"The elephant has now been calmed and is being taken back to its original location. Bahadur was not assigned the ambari because its back is not suitable for carrying such a load. Furthermore, during training, it was observed that the elephant Sagara was uncomfortable while carrying weight; consequently, the ambari was entrusted to Somanna. The decision to assign the ambari to Somanna was made collectively by the DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forests), the mahouts," he added.
Read More