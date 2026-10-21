ETV Bharat / state

Panicked By Crowds, Elephant 'Somanna' Dislodges Howdah In Shivamogga

Shivamogga: 'Somanna'—the elephant carrying the ambari (howdah)—bolted backward, causing damage to the howdah during the grandly inaugurated Dasara procession here on Wednesday.

The procession commenced afternoon following a puja offered to the 'Nandi Dhwaja' (Nandi flag) in front of the Shivappa Nayaka Palace. The howdah was placed on the elephant named Somanna. Typically, an elephant named 'Sagara' carries the howdah; however, due to an injury to Sagara's leg, the staff at the Sakrebailu elephant camp decided—overnight on Tuesday—to assign the task to Somanna instead.

Elephant Somanna dislodged Howdah during Dasara procession in Shivamogga (ETV Bharat)

The procession began in full compliance with all prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The lineup consisted of the elephant Sagara, followed by Somanna and finally the elephant 'Bahadur'.

However, while moving along SPM Road — about 800 meters into the procession — Somanna was positioned to move ahead. Startled by this, the elephant turned around and ran back along the route it had arrived from, heading toward the Shivappa Nayaka Fort. Alarmed by this turn of events, the elephant Bahadur also took off, running after Somanna. However, the elephant named Sagara continued in the procession.

Panicked, the elephant — which Somanna had dismounted from — rushed into the open space in front of Vasavi School. Feeling unsafe there as well, it squeezed through a narrow gap to reach the road behind.

Throughout this ordeal, its mahout remained with it. Upon reaching the back road, finding no clear path forward, the elephant turned back and lifted a parked car, tossing it aside. It then headed toward Post Office Road, moving into a vacant plot along the roadside.

Subsequently, it approached a house and caused damage. Upon returning toward the Post Office area, it collided with a car parked by the roadside. By this time, the ambari had tilted to the right.

As the elephant paused briefly — having caused further damage to the car with the ambari — a veterinarian administered a tranquilizer injection. This stopped the elephant's movememts.

Bahadur arrived, nudging it firmly to prevent it from moving further. Eventually, the elephant reached the open ground near the Kote Anjaneya Temple, where it stood alongside Bahadur to rest.

Forest department personnel then shackled the elephant’s legs, and after a short while, escorted it to a temporary enclosure at the training center. 'Sagara' arrived slowly.

The ambari structure was completely damaged after colliding with a car. The idol of the Goddess, which was housed within the ambari, was placed inside the Anjaneya temple.

During this incident, several ornaments that had adorned the deity were found scattered on the road. After the elephants were taken to the district training center, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was transported by car to the Allamaprabhu grounds for the Banni Mudiyuva (ritual offering leaves of shami trees) ceremony. Following the religious proceedings, Tahsildar Rajeev performed the Ambuchedana ritual (the symbolic piercing of an arrow).

Meanwhile, the elephants were calmed down and transported to the district training center, where they were given water and sugarcane to help settle them. Upon learning that an elephant had run loose, members of the public gathered near the Kote Road. The police faced a difficult task in controlling the crowd.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Prabhulinga Kavalikatti said a puja had been conducted in front of the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, followed by the Banni Mudiyuva ritual at the Banni Mantapa.