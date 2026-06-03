ETV Bharat / state

Panic After Suspicious Drone Found In Punjab School

Jalandhar: A suspicious drone was spotted in the playground of a government school in Haripur village creating panic among the students and local residents.

The recovery of a drone in the Jalandhar village caused a stir. As the school children were playing the drone suddenly fell near them resulting in panic in the educational institution. The students immediately picked it up and informed the school teachers about the incident.

Village sarpanch Nirmal Ram said that the incident was immediately reported to Adampur police station. Police said that after they were informed they immediately swung into action and seized the drone.