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Panic After Suspicious Drone Found In Punjab School

The seizure of a drone from a government school in Haripur village of Punjab created panic in the area even as police urged calm.

A file photo of a drone recovered by police in Samba.
A file photo of a drone recovered by police in Samba. (ANI File Photo)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jalandhar: A suspicious drone was spotted in the playground of a government school in Haripur village creating panic among the students and local residents.

The recovery of a drone in the Jalandhar village caused a stir. As the school children were playing the drone suddenly fell near them resulting in panic in the educational institution. The students immediately picked it up and informed the school teachers about the incident.

Village sarpanch Nirmal Ram said that the incident was immediately reported to Adampur police station. Police said that after they were informed they immediately swung into action and seized the drone.

According to police, as soon as the information was received, DSP Rajiv Kumar along with his team reached the spot and took stock of the incident. The police have taken the drone into their possession and started an investigation.

Also, the security agencies are conducting a technical examination to find out the source of the suspicous device. DSP Kumar said that the matter is being investigated and the official urged the people not to panic. He said that a clarity will emerge after the investigation is completed in the case. "The police are investigating the case from all angles," DSP Kumar said.

After this incident, security arrangements have been tightened in the area. The local administration has appealed to the people to avoid rumors and immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity.

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TAGGED:

DRONE SPOTTED IN PUNJAB SCHOOL
DRONE RECOVERED IN PUNJAB SCHOOL
DRONE SEIZED IN JALANDHAR
DRONE SPOTTED IN HARIPUR VILLAGE

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