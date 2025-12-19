ETV Bharat / state

Schools In Noida Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails, Probe On

The schools which received the threats include Shiv Nadar and Amity prompting the administration to evacuate them for security reasons. A large number of police personnel along with Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad rushed to the schools and conducted a thorough search. However, no suspicious objects were found during the investigation in the schools. "We conducted thorough checks on the school premises and surrounding areas, including nearby metro stations, markets, and other crowded locations,” said a police officer.

New Delhi/Noida : Several schools in New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) received emails containing bomb threats on Friday, triggering security alerts.

Joint Superintendent of Police Rajiv Narayan Mishra stated apart from schools, metro stations, malls and other crowded and sensitive locations in the city were searched. "This appears to be a hoax call. The cyber cell and technical team are tracking the source of the emails to ensure legal action can be taken against the culprits," he said.

Some schools that were already in session arranged for early dispersal of students. Parents were advised to ensure that an authorised escort was present at bus drop-off points, while those who did not use the school bus were instructed to pick up their children directly from the campus.

A sniffer dog scans a school in Noida (ETV Bharat)

Two schools in East Delhi had received similar bomb threats on December 10. The suspicious emails created panic among school administrations and parents. Alcon International School in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, and Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar received the suspicious emails, said police.

Earlier, on December 5, Delhi University's Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College received bomb threats via email. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued a security advisory for its students, faculty, staff, and campus residents after receiving a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning.