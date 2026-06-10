Panic In Chhattisgarh Village As Massive Blaze Engulfs Firecracker Warehouse
A massive fire broke out at a firecracker warehouse in the Katghora area of Chhattisgarh, causing panic in the area.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Korba: A massive blaze engulfed a firecracker warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Katghora area of Chhattisgarh, causing panic among the villagers.
The fire was so intense that continuous explosions were heard in the close vicinity of the storage facility along the Rampur Bypass Road.
Fire suddenly erupted in the warehouse, and within no time the flames engulfed the entire premises. A series of loud explosions was heard after the firecrackers went off, causing panic among villagers and passersby. The people trapped inside the warehouse, however, managed to escape safely.
A team from the Katghora police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The police personnel cordoned off the area to keep the crowd away from the warehouse. Katghora police station In-charge Dharm Narayan Tiwari said that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.
"The fire broke out at the firecracker warehouse, and fire tenders are continuously on the job to control the blaze. We are expecting that the fire will soon be fully brought under control," said Tiwari.
Officials said that the fire tenders from the Katghora Municipality were immediately pressed into service, but the firefighters were facing challenges in controlling the blaze in view of continuous explosions of firecrackers. Additional fire tenders have been called in from the neighbouring areas.
As per preliminary estimates, firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the incident. The damage was, however, minimised as the warehouse is located away from the main residential area.
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