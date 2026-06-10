ETV Bharat / state

Panic In Chhattisgarh Village As Massive Blaze Engulfs Firecracker Warehouse

Fire tenders pressed into service to control the blaze at Katghora in Chhattisgarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: A massive blaze engulfed a firecracker warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Katghora area of ​​Chhattisgarh, causing panic among the villagers.

The fire was so intense that continuous explosions were heard in the close vicinity of the storage facility along the Rampur Bypass Road.

Fire suddenly erupted in the warehouse, and within no time the flames engulfed the entire premises. A series of loud explosions was heard after the firecrackers went off, causing panic among villagers and passersby. The people trapped inside the warehouse, however, managed to escape safely.

A team from the Katghora police station rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the incident. The police personnel cordoned off the area to keep the crowd away from the warehouse. Katghora police station In-charge Dharm Narayan Tiwari said that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.