ETV Bharat / state

Panic In Bihar's Bhagalpur As Five Minor Girls Go Missing From Nathnagar Area

Bhagalpur: Panic gripped Bihar's Bhagalpur district after five minor girls from the same locality reportedly went missing from the Nathnagar police station area. According to family members, the girls, aged between 8 and 12 years, have been missing since late Wednesday night and no trace of them has been found so far.

Family members said the children were at home till late at night. Some had told their parents they were studying, while others said they were going to the terrace with friends. However, when the families woke up later, all five girls were found missing from their homes.

As news of the incident spread, panic broke out in the village and local residents began searching nearby areas for the missing children.

The disappearance of five girls together has raised fears among villagers about the possible involvement of a human trafficking gang. Family members and villagers have been continuously searching for the children, while anxiety in the area continues to grow.

Adding to the concern, a girl from the same village reportedly told locals that her friends had been promised a large amount of money in exchange for going somewhere. She also claimed she was asked to accompany them, but refused. After this revelation, fear among the villagers intensified further.

Meanwhile, Nathnagar Police shared details of the missing girls on social media and appealed to the public for information. Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing credible information related to the case.

Families Allege Delay In Police Action

Family members alleged that they had informed police about the incident during the night itself, but no immediate serious action was taken. Some relatives claimed they were asked to return in the morning, which angered residents.