Panic In Bihar's Bhagalpur As Five Minor Girls Go Missing From Nathnagar Area
Bhagalpur Police formed a special team and announced a reward of Rs 25,000, after five girls went missing from the Nathnagar police station area.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Bhagalpur: Panic gripped Bihar's Bhagalpur district after five minor girls from the same locality reportedly went missing from the Nathnagar police station area. According to family members, the girls, aged between 8 and 12 years, have been missing since late Wednesday night and no trace of them has been found so far.
Family members said the children were at home till late at night. Some had told their parents they were studying, while others said they were going to the terrace with friends. However, when the families woke up later, all five girls were found missing from their homes.
As news of the incident spread, panic broke out in the village and local residents began searching nearby areas for the missing children.
The disappearance of five girls together has raised fears among villagers about the possible involvement of a human trafficking gang. Family members and villagers have been continuously searching for the children, while anxiety in the area continues to grow.
Adding to the concern, a girl from the same village reportedly told locals that her friends had been promised a large amount of money in exchange for going somewhere. She also claimed she was asked to accompany them, but refused. After this revelation, fear among the villagers intensified further.
Meanwhile, Nathnagar Police shared details of the missing girls on social media and appealed to the public for information. Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone providing credible information related to the case.
Families Allege Delay In Police Action
Family members alleged that they had informed police about the incident during the night itself, but no immediate serious action was taken. Some relatives claimed they were asked to return in the morning, which angered residents.
One of the mothers said her daughter, a Class VI student, had been sleeping at home when one of her friends came to give her a book. "After that, both girls went missing and we have not been able to find them," she said.
Another woman said her 12-year-old daughter had also been missing since the night. "Our family searched for her throughout the night, but there has been no clue so far," she said.
Another family said a neighbour had knocked on their door late at night and told them their daughter had been seen leaving. By the time the family members came outside, the girl had already disappeared.
Police Form Special Team
Local residents said the disappearance of five girls together was an extremely serious matter and demanded immediate action from the administration.
Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Yadav confirmed the incident and said a complaint had been registered by the families.
"We have received information about five girls going missing. A special team has been formed to search for them. Teams from Nathnagar, Lalmatia and Madhusudanpur police stations are involved in the operation. All efforts are being made to recover the missing girls soon," he said.
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