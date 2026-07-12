ETV Bharat / state

Missing Girl Found Dead At Under-Construction Mall In Ghaziabad

The body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered hours after she went missing.

Body of missing girl found at under-construction mall in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension area.
Body of missing girl found at under-construction mall in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension area. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday evening, was found inside an under-construction shopping mall in Ghaziabad.

Police have arrested an adult and detained a minor in connection with the case. The incident has triggered outrage and raised concerns over children's safety.

The child had disappeared on July 10, following which her family launched a frantic search. Around 1 AM on July 11, Nandgram police received information about a body lying inside the under-construction mall. After receiving information about the discovery of the body late at night, a police team, a forensic team, and a dog squad rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Priyashree Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nandgram-Acting), said that the body was recovered. "Acting immediately, the police team recovered the body, completed the inquest proceedings and arranged for a post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical panel. Evidence was also collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team," Pal said.

Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered under sections of rape, kidnapping, murder, and the POCSO Act. One adult has been arrested and a minor detained based on the examination of CCTV footage and other evidence, police said.

Police are questioning the two people while footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined, and labourers as well as other individuals working at the under-construction shopping mall are being questioned.

"Senior officials have inspected the site. An FSL team was called in, and the process of collecting evidence has been completed. Certain suspects have been detained for questioning while further legal action is underway," ACP Pal said.

Also Read

  1. Woman Killed, Body Dumped In Bushes In Haryana's Rohtak
  2. Neeraj Sharma Murder: Accused's Uncle Alleges She Also Killed Her Father

TAGGED:

RAJ NAGAR EXTENSION CRIME
GHAZIABAD MISSING GIRL CASE
POCSO CASE GHAZIABAD
GHAZIABAD CHILD MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.