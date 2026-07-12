Missing Girl Found Dead At Under-Construction Mall In Ghaziabad
The body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered hours after she went missing.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday evening, was found inside an under-construction shopping mall in Ghaziabad.
Police have arrested an adult and detained a minor in connection with the case. The incident has triggered outrage and raised concerns over children's safety.
The child had disappeared on July 10, following which her family launched a frantic search. Around 1 AM on July 11, Nandgram police received information about a body lying inside the under-construction mall. After receiving information about the discovery of the body late at night, a police team, a forensic team, and a dog squad rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.
Priyashree Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nandgram-Acting), said that the body was recovered. "Acting immediately, the police team recovered the body, completed the inquest proceedings and arranged for a post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical panel. Evidence was also collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team," Pal said.
Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered under sections of rape, kidnapping, murder, and the POCSO Act. One adult has been arrested and a minor detained based on the examination of CCTV footage and other evidence, police said.
Police are questioning the two people while footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined, and labourers as well as other individuals working at the under-construction shopping mall are being questioned.
"Senior officials have inspected the site. An FSL team was called in, and the process of collecting evidence has been completed. Certain suspects have been detained for questioning while further legal action is underway," ACP Pal said.
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