ETV Bharat / state

Missing Girl Found Dead At Under-Construction Mall In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday evening, was found inside an under-construction shopping mall in Ghaziabad.

Police have arrested an adult and detained a minor in connection with the case. The incident has triggered outrage and raised concerns over children's safety.

The child had disappeared on July 10, following which her family launched a frantic search. Around 1 AM on July 11, Nandgram police received information about a body lying inside the under-construction mall. After receiving information about the discovery of the body late at night, a police team, a forensic team, and a dog squad rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Priyashree Pal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nandgram-Acting), said that the body was recovered. "Acting immediately, the police team recovered the body, completed the inquest proceedings and arranged for a post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical panel. Evidence was also collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team," Pal said.