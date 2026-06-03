Panic At Rajasthan Hospital After Villagers Bring Live Cobra In a Sack to Help Doctors
On Wednesday morning a resident of Manchal was bitten by a snake, but villagers also brought in black cobra to the hospital causing panic.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Behror: Chaos erupted at Behror District Hospital in Rajasthan after villagers brought a black cobra to the medical institution after the reptile bit a man who was being treated there.
The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Bijendra Yadav (35), a resident of Manchal, was bitten by a snake, following which his family members brought him to the hospital for treatment. However, a short while later, villagers arrived at the hospital, bringing the snake along with them inside a sack.
Dr Adarsh Agarwal of the Behror District Hospital said that Yadav was bitten by a snake at 11 AM on Wednesday, prompting his family members to rush him to the medical institution, where the treatment was immediately initiated. “The young man's condition is being continuously monitored. His timely arrival at the hospital facilitated the treatment process,” he said.
Yadav was collecting fodder for his livestock from a storage room when a cobra, hidden beneath a sack, bit the toe of his right foot. Due to the bite, blood started oozing, forcing him to cry out for help. Later the family members and neighbours rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital.
On their arrival at the hospital, Yadav’s family members informed the doctors of the emergency department about the snakebite. When the doctors requested to see a photograph of the snake for the treatment, villagers initially showed a picture of the black cobra on a mobile phone. Subsequently, some villagers captured the cobra, placed it inside a sack, and brought it directly to the hospital.
It triggered panic at the hospital after the people realised that the sack contained a cobra. The people were terrified, and the hospital staff later removed the snake from the sack and secured it inside a plastic container, enabling the people to heave a sigh of relief.
According to the doctors, identifying the specific type of snake could have been helpful for treatment. But they have appealed the public that in the event of a snakebite, instead of panicking, patient should be immediately rushed to the hospital. Medical practitioners have urged people to abstain from the risk of trying to catch a snake while reiterating that a photograph of the poisonous animal can help in the treatment.
Also Read