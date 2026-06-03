ETV Bharat / state

Panic At Rajasthan Hospital After Villagers Bring Live Cobra In a Sack to Help Doctors

Behror: Chaos erupted at Behror District Hospital in Rajasthan after villagers brought a black cobra to the medical institution after the reptile bit a man who was being treated there.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when Bijendra Yadav (35), a resident of Manchal, was bitten by a snake, following which his family members brought him to the hospital for treatment. However, a short while later, villagers arrived at the hospital, bringing the snake along with them inside a sack.

Dr Adarsh ​​Agarwal of the Behror District Hospital said that Yadav was bitten by a snake at 11 AM on Wednesday, prompting his family members to rush him to the medical institution, where the treatment was immediately initiated. “The young man's condition is being continuously monitored. His timely arrival at the hospital facilitated the treatment process,” he said.

Yadav was collecting fodder for his livestock from a storage room when a cobra, hidden beneath a sack, bit the toe of his right foot. Due to the bite, blood started oozing, forcing him to cry out for help. Later the family members and neighbours rushed to the scene and took him to the hospital.