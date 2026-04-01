Panic At Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word 'Danger' Discovered Inside Lavatory Of IndiGo Flight
After carrying out an extensive search of the plane and the surrounding areas, officials confirmed that no suspicious or hazardous objects were found on board.
By IANS
Published : April 1, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Mumbai: Panic briefly gripped the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday after a tissue paper bearing the word 'Danger' was discovered inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident came to light when IndiGo flight 911 was being prepared for its scheduled journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
The aircraft was stationed near Gate No. 5 when the suspicious note was found, prompting immediate concern among airport authorities. Acting swiftly, airport officials alerted security agencies, including the fire brigade and police, fearing a potential bomb threat. The discovery caused a temporary panic at the airport, with emergency protocols being activated as a precautionary measure.
Soon after, the Police Control Room and the nearest police station were informed. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Security personnel carried out an extensive search of the plane and the surrounding areas to rule out any possible threat.
However, after a detailed examination, officials confirmed that no suspicious or hazardous objects were found on board. The alert was subsequently declared a false alarm, and authorities treated the situation as a precautionary response to a potentially serious threat. A case has been registered against an unidentified individual, and further investigations are underway to determine the source and intent behind the message.
Following the clearance, airport operations gradually returned to normal, and passengers were reassured about their safety. Officials emphasised that strict security protocols ensured a timely response and prevented any escalation of the situation.
In a separate incident reported earlier on March 29, a Frontier Airlines flight witnessed a security scare at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States. According to reports, a passenger allegedly issued a verbal bomb threat and threatened to harm a fellow traveller while the aircraft was taxiing to the gate. The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control, and the aircraft was redirected to a remote area.
Law enforcement agencies responded promptly, and passengers were safely deplaned using airstairs before being transported to the terminal. Authorities reiterated the importance of vigilance and urged passengers to report any suspicious activity to ensure safety and security at airports.
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