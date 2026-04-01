ETV Bharat / state

Panic At Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word 'Danger' Discovered Inside Lavatory Of IndiGo Flight

Mumbai: Panic briefly gripped the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday after a tissue paper bearing the word 'Danger' was discovered inside the lavatory of an IndiGo flight. According to the Mumbai Police, the incident came to light when IndiGo flight 911 was being prepared for its scheduled journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

The aircraft was stationed near Gate No. 5 when the suspicious note was found, prompting immediate concern among airport authorities. Acting swiftly, airport officials alerted security agencies, including the fire brigade and police, fearing a potential bomb threat. The discovery caused a temporary panic at the airport, with emergency protocols being activated as a precautionary measure.

Soon after, the Police Control Room and the nearest police station were informed. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Security personnel carried out an extensive search of the plane and the surrounding areas to rule out any possible threat.

However, after a detailed examination, officials confirmed that no suspicious or hazardous objects were found on board. The alert was subsequently declared a false alarm, and authorities treated the situation as a precautionary response to a potentially serious threat. A case has been registered against an unidentified individual, and further investigations are underway to determine the source and intent behind the message.