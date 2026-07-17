ETV Bharat / state

Panic At Chhattisgarh School After Student Bites 11 Classmates; Health Team Steps In

The Class VII student was admitted to the district hospital and kept under 24-hour medical observation. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhamtari: A Class VII student allegedly bit 11 fellow students at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, triggering panic among parents and prompting immediate intervention by the State Health Department.

As a precautionary measure, all 11 children were administered anti-rabies vaccines, while the student was admitted to the district hospital and placed under 24-hour observation.

The incident took place in Silouti village, where the boy first bit six classmates inside the classroom, reportedly in a playful manner. Later, during a game of kabaddi, he allegedly bit five more students after becoming angry when they did not follow his instructions.

News of the incident quickly spread through the village, creating panic among parents and residents. Some villagers claimed the student had been bitten by a dog about three years ago.

However, doctors have said there is no evidence at present linking the current incident to that earlier dog bite and the matter is still under investigation.