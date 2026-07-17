Panic At Chhattisgarh School After Student Bites 11 Classmates; Health Team Steps In
Health officials vaccinated 11 children after a student bit classmates in separate incidents at a school in Chhattisgarh's Silouti village.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Dhamtari: A Class VII student allegedly bit 11 fellow students at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, triggering panic among parents and prompting immediate intervention by the State Health Department.
As a precautionary measure, all 11 children were administered anti-rabies vaccines, while the student was admitted to the district hospital and placed under 24-hour observation.
The incident took place in Silouti village, where the boy first bit six classmates inside the classroom, reportedly in a playful manner. Later, during a game of kabaddi, he allegedly bit five more students after becoming angry when they did not follow his instructions.
News of the incident quickly spread through the village, creating panic among parents and residents. Some villagers claimed the student had been bitten by a dog about three years ago.
However, doctors have said there is no evidence at present linking the current incident to that earlier dog bite and the matter is still under investigation.
A Health Department team reached the school soon after being informed and examined all 11 children. As a precaution, each of them was administered an anti-rabies vaccine. Officials said all the affected students are in stable condition.
The student was shifted to the district hospital, where doctors are monitoring his physical condition and behaviour. According to District Hospital Pathologist Dr Aditya Sinha, the boy's actions appear to be a case of aggressive behaviour rather than a symptom of rabies.
During questioning, the student reportedly told doctors that he bit six classmates "for fun" inside the classroom, and later bit five others during the kabaddi game because they were not listening to him.
Dr Sinha said the boy currently shows no clinical signs of rabies, adding that the disease cannot be diagnosed solely on the basis of behaviour. He has been kept under observation for 24 hours, and if any suspicious symptoms emerge, he will be referred to a higher medical centre for further evaluation and treatment.
Doctors have urged people not to spread rumours, stressing that the student remains under medical observation while all affected children have received precautionary treatment.
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