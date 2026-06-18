ETV Bharat / state

Pani Puri Causes Illness In 24, Including Children In Telangana's Sircilla

Rajanna Sircilla: At least 24 people, mostly children, were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated ‘pani puri' in Thangallapalli Mandal of Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident has prompted health authorities to intensify monitoring and sanitation measures in the area.

Doctors attributed the illness to food poisoning, assuring that all affected individuals are stable and expected to be discharged within 24 hours.

The incident first came to light after about 20 children from KCR Nagar consumed pani puri on Monday. The next day, they developed symptoms like stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea and were admitted to Sircilla Government Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, four more people developed similar symptoms. According to paediatrician Dr Naveen, one of the newly affected children is from KCR Nagar, while the remaining three are from Ankushapur village.

“The illness is probably caused by contaminated water used in the preparation of the pani puri. However, none of the patients are in critical condition, as all are responding well to treatment,” he said.

The hospital official said that they were conducting more diagnostic tests before discharging them from the hospital.