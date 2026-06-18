Pani Puri Causes Illness In 24, Including Children In Telangana's Sircilla
Doctors attributed the illness to food poisoning but said that all affected individuals are stable and expected to be discharged.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Rajanna Sircilla: At least 24 people, mostly children, were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated ‘pani puri' in Thangallapalli Mandal of Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, officials said on Thursday.
The incident has prompted health authorities to intensify monitoring and sanitation measures in the area.
Doctors attributed the illness to food poisoning, assuring that all affected individuals are stable and expected to be discharged within 24 hours.
The incident first came to light after about 20 children from KCR Nagar consumed pani puri on Monday. The next day, they developed symptoms like stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea and were admitted to Sircilla Government Hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, four more people developed similar symptoms. According to paediatrician Dr Naveen, one of the newly affected children is from KCR Nagar, while the remaining three are from Ankushapur village.
“The illness is probably caused by contaminated water used in the preparation of the pani puri. However, none of the patients are in critical condition, as all are responding well to treatment,” he said.
The hospital official said that they were conducting more diagnostic tests before discharging them from the hospital.
“The stool samples from the affected people have been sent to a laboratory for analysis. The test results are expected within two days and will help determine the exact cause of the illness and further treatment required,” said Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Praveen.
Meanwhile, the Health Department organised a special medical camp in KCR Nagar on Wednesday in response to the incident. ASHA workers and medical teams conducted a door-to-door health survey and distributed ORS packets and essential medicines to residents.
Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr Angela Alfred, Dr Nagendra Babu and PHC Medical Officer Dr Sneha inspected sanitation conditions and drinking water sources in the locality. Residents were advised to consume only safe drinking water, while local public representatives were instructed to strengthen sanitation measures to prevent further cases.
Meanwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and local MLA K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) enquired about the health of the affected people, especially children, from the local leaders over the phone.
Rao directed the party district president Thota Agaiah to closely monitor the situation and later visited the government hospital to meet the children and interact with doctors.
Congress District President Srinivas also visited the hospital and enquired about the children's condition from the medical staff.
Deeply concerned to learn that 32 children fell ill after consuming pani puri in KCR Nagar Colony, Thangallapalli Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district.— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) June 17, 2026
Spoke to few affected children & parents and enquired about their health.
Wishing all the children a speedy recovery.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay also wrote on X about the incident: “Deeply concerned to learn that 32 children fell ill after consuming pani puri in KCR Nagar Colony, Thangallapalli Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district. Spoke to a few affected children & parents and enquired about their health. Wishing all the children a speedy recovery.”
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