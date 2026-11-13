ETV Bharat / state

Manipur 2023 Violence Probe Panel Gets Another Extension; Asked To Submit Report By May 20

New Delhi: The Centre has given another six-month extension, till May 20 next year, to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said.

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May that year.

This is the seventh extension for the Commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

According to the notification published in the gazette, the commission shall submit its report to the Centre "as soon as possible but not later than 20 May, 2027."

The panel is probing the sequence of events and facts relating to the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts.

The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The ensuing violence claimed more than 260 lives. The violence was preceded by earlier tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.