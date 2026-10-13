ETV Bharat / state

Panel On MPSC To Probe Commission's Present, Past Chairpersons And Members

File photo of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe ( IANS )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Pune: A five-member committee formed by the Maharashtra government to inquire into alleged paper leaks and irregularities in MPSC exams will also probe the tenure of present as well as past chairpersons and members of the state recruitment body, as per officials.

The government on Sunday named senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, the FDA commissioner acclaimed for strictly enforcing food safety regulations, as secretary of the panel.

The committee will probe the tenure of present as well as past chairpersons and members of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while proposing the panel last week. Other than Mundhe, the committee will have ex-judge Dilip Bhosale as its chairman, and IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, ex-IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik as members. State minister Shivendraraje Bhosale conveyed the decision on the composition of the probe panel on Sunday, after meeting MPSC aspirants at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune, where they had been agitating for 10 days in support of their demands, including reforms in the commission. The agitating aspirants later ended their protest. Subsequently, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar announced he had proceeded on leave till the inquiry was completed. Bhosale told the protesters that their other demands would be addressed too. These included withdrawing cases against some representatives of the agitation, recruiting for 70,000 posts over three years, increasing the number of seats in the Group C examination scheduled for January, and conducting background checks on the MPSC chairman and secretary before their appointment.