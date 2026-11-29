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Paneer Made In Open, Stored In Dirty Drums: J&K Food Safety Team Suspends Licenses Of Two Units In Kathua

Paneer Made In Open, Stored In Dirty Drums: J&K Food Safety Team Suspends Licenses Of Two Units In Kathua ( Special arrangement )

Kathua: Food safety authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the licenses of two paneer manufacturing units in Kathua district after serious deficiencies in hygiene, sanitation and mandatory licensing conditions were found.

During an inspection, a team from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K led by the deputy commissioner of food safety in Jammu found M/s Laxmi Milk Products in Chadwal and M/s Pawan Milk Products in Haripur Padal violating the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, and its 2011 regulations.

Both facilities, located in the Hiranagar area, lacked essential compliance records, including water testing reports, valid pest control documentation and medical fitness certificates for food handlers. Paneer Made In Open, Stored In Dirty Drums: J&K Food Safety Team Suspends Licenses Of Two Units In Kathua (Special arrangement) “The inspection revealed several significant deficiencies, including the non-availability of essential compliance records such as water testing reports, valid pest control documentation and medical fitness certificates of food handlers. The units were also found lacking adequate food-grade storage and processing equipment,” the FDA said in a statement. “Further, non-food-grade drums were being used for the storage of water and raw milk, raising serious concerns regarding the hygienic handling and processing of food products. It was also observed that manufacturing and processing activities were being carried out in open areas without adequate safeguards to prevent contamination and ensure hygienic food processing practices.” The department has directed all food business operators (FBOs) making or selling dairy products to strictly adhere to sanitary and safety regulations or face stringent legal action as enforcement drives continue across the union territory to safeguard public health. Paneer Made In Open, Stored In Dirty Drums: J&K Food Safety Team Suspends Licenses Of Two Units In Kathua (Special arrangement)