Paneer Made In Open, Stored In Dirty Drums: J&K Food Safety Team Suspends Licenses Of Two Units In Kathua
Jammu Kashmir food safety officials suspended two Kathua paneer units' licenses over severe hygiene violations and issued over 100 notices to eateries regarding meat disclosures.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Kathua: Food safety authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the licenses of two paneer manufacturing units in Kathua district after serious deficiencies in hygiene, sanitation and mandatory licensing conditions were found.
During an inspection, a team from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K led by the deputy commissioner of food safety in Jammu found M/s Laxmi Milk Products in Chadwal and M/s Pawan Milk Products in Haripur Padal violating the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, and its 2011 regulations.
Both facilities, located in the Hiranagar area, lacked essential compliance records, including water testing reports, valid pest control documentation and medical fitness certificates for food handlers.
“The inspection revealed several significant deficiencies, including the non-availability of essential compliance records such as water testing reports, valid pest control documentation and medical fitness certificates of food handlers. The units were also found lacking adequate food-grade storage and processing equipment,” the FDA said in a statement.
“Further, non-food-grade drums were being used for the storage of water and raw milk, raising serious concerns regarding the hygienic handling and processing of food products. It was also observed that manufacturing and processing activities were being carried out in open areas without adequate safeguards to prevent contamination and ensure hygienic food processing practices.”
The department has directed all food business operators (FBOs) making or selling dairy products to strictly adhere to sanitary and safety regulations or face stringent legal action as enforcement drives continue across the union territory to safeguard public health.
The action comes a month after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an advisory directing FBOs to ensure proper handling, storage and transportation of perishable food items such as khoa, paneer, meat and fish under controlled temperature conditions throughout the supply chain to safeguard food safety and public health.
In the advisory, FSSAI said it has come to its notice that such perishable food items are at times not handled, stored or transported under appropriate temperature conditions. Given their highly perishable nature, these products are vulnerable to microbial growth and spoilage if prescribed temperature requirements are not maintained.
"FSSAI issues an advisory on handling, storage, and transportation of perishable foods like khoa, paneer, meat, and fish under controlled temperature conditions throughout the supply chain," the regulator said. "FBOs must ensure strict adherence to hygiene and temperature standards," it added.
Meanwhile, the FDA, J&K issued more than 100 notices to hotels, restaurants and cafes, directing them to clearly disclose on menu cards and display boards whether the meat used in non-vegetarian dishes is fresh or frozen, along with the type of meat and ingredients used.
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