ETV Bharat / state

Pandal Designer From Kolkata Dupes Guwahati Durga Puja Committees Of Rs 10 Lakh

Guwahati: Ahead of the Durga Puja, a pandal designer claiming to be from Kolkata duped two puja committees in Assam's Guwahati worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Tuesday.

The Chatribari Durga Puja Committee and Kumarpara Nayantara Club Durga Puja Committee of Guwahati city paid more than Rs 10 lakhs to the accused, identified as Sudipta Pal, for designing two puja pandals, police added.

The committees had planned heritage designs of Assamese culture and way of life in their pandals. For this purpose, they hired Pal. Hailing from the Dhakuria area of Kolkata, he made an agreement of Rs eight lakh with the Chatribari Puja organisers for the design work.

The police complaint lodged by Chatribari Durga Puja Committee. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, after completing around 40% of the work, he allegedly fled from Guwahati. As the puja celebration starts on Friday, the organiser filed a police complaint at the Bharalumukh Police Station.

Based on it, a case has been registered, and an initial investigation has been launched into the whereabouts of the absconding artist.