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Pandal Designer From Kolkata Dupes Guwahati Durga Puja Committees Of Rs 10 Lakh

The accused, Sudipta Pal, had made a contract of Rs eight lakh one committee for heritage designs of Assamese culture and the way of life.

The accused, Sudipta Pal, hails from the Dhakuria area of Kolkata.
The accused, Sudipta Pal, hails from the Dhakuria area of Kolkata. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST

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Guwahati: Ahead of the Durga Puja, a pandal designer claiming to be from Kolkata duped two puja committees in Assam's Guwahati worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Tuesday.

The Chatribari Durga Puja Committee and Kumarpara Nayantara Club Durga Puja Committee of Guwahati city paid more than Rs 10 lakhs to the accused, identified as Sudipta Pal, for designing two puja pandals, police added.

The committees had planned heritage designs of Assamese culture and way of life in their pandals. For this purpose, they hired Pal. Hailing from the Dhakuria area of Kolkata, he made an agreement of Rs eight lakh with the Chatribari Puja organisers for the design work.

The police complaint lodged by Chatribari Durga Puja Committee.
The police complaint lodged by Chatribari Durga Puja Committee. (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, after completing around 40% of the work, he allegedly fled from Guwahati. As the puja celebration starts on Friday, the organiser filed a police complaint at the Bharalumukh Police Station.

Based on it, a case has been registered, and an initial investigation has been launched into the whereabouts of the absconding artist.

It is reported that Pal collected around Rs 5.35 lakh from Chatribari Puja Committee and Rs 5.50 lakh from the Nayantara puja organiser.

With just three days left for the main puja celebration, organisers are now in a dilemma about the beautification work in the pandals.

[With input from Kulageeta Saud]

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TAGGED:

DURGA PUJA 2026
BHARALUMUKH POLICE STATION
CHATRIBARI DURGA PUJA GUWAHATI
NAYANTARA CLUB DURGA PUJA
GUWHATI PUJA COMMITTEES DUPED

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