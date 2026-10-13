Pandal Designer From Kolkata Dupes Guwahati Durga Puja Committees Of Rs 10 Lakh
The accused, Sudipta Pal, had made a contract of Rs eight lakh one committee for heritage designs of Assamese culture and the way of life.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Guwahati: Ahead of the Durga Puja, a pandal designer claiming to be from Kolkata duped two puja committees in Assam's Guwahati worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Tuesday.
The Chatribari Durga Puja Committee and Kumarpara Nayantara Club Durga Puja Committee of Guwahati city paid more than Rs 10 lakhs to the accused, identified as Sudipta Pal, for designing two puja pandals, police added.
The committees had planned heritage designs of Assamese culture and way of life in their pandals. For this purpose, they hired Pal. Hailing from the Dhakuria area of Kolkata, he made an agreement of Rs eight lakh with the Chatribari Puja organisers for the design work.
Meanwhile, after completing around 40% of the work, he allegedly fled from Guwahati. As the puja celebration starts on Friday, the organiser filed a police complaint at the Bharalumukh Police Station.
Based on it, a case has been registered, and an initial investigation has been launched into the whereabouts of the absconding artist.
It is reported that Pal collected around Rs 5.35 lakh from Chatribari Puja Committee and Rs 5.50 lakh from the Nayantara puja organiser.
With just three days left for the main puja celebration, organisers are now in a dilemma about the beautification work in the pandals.
[With input from Kulageeta Saud]
Also Read