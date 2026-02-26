Panchkula’s National Cactus Garden To Reopen In March With 28-Foot Mexican Variety, 1,500 Rare Species
Published : February 26, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Panchkula: After a year's restoration work, the Dr. JS Sarkaria National Cactus and Succulent Botanical Garden in Sector 5 is all set to woo visitors as it reopens for the public this March. The garden is home to nearly 1,500 species of rare and exotic cacti. The reopening, likely during the Spring Fest scheduled for March 7-8, is expected to give give a fillip to tourism in the region.
Spread across seven acres, the garden, earlier known simply as the Cactus Garden, is considered Asia’s largest outdoor landscaped cactus and succulent garden. It houses species like miniature ornamental varieties to towering desert giants, many of which are rare and endangered, including the Indian-origin collection of genus Caralluma. The garden also has a Fairy Cactus and a range of species which are valued in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine, thus making it important not just from tourism point of view but also for botanical research.
A year ago, the garden was in a deplorable condition with undergrowth spreading everywhere. Many plants were damaged and some required relocation. Recognising its ecological and tourism value, the Panchkula district administration initiated a structured restoration drive and appointed Major General (Retd.) C.S. Bewli as the curator.
With nearly 30 years of experience in cactus conservation, Bewley undertook systematic rehabilitation. Six gardeners were posted at the site after being trained in advanced techniques like grafting, cutting propagation, fertilisation schedules and species-specific care. Damaged specimens were stabilised, relocated or replanted after soil treatment and landscaping corrections.
“Earlier, the garden was in a pathetic state. Continuous monitoring and care through all seasons has helped us restore its health,” Bewley said, adding that his long-term goal is to introduce 300-350 new species annually and eventually expand the collection to nearly 5,000 varieties.
Among the biggest attractions awaiting visitors is a 28-foot-tall Pachycereus pringlei. A Mexican species, the seeds of the plant were brought to India in 1976 and it has grown into one of the tallest specimens of its kind in the country.
Due to its height and vulnerability to strong winds, the cactus has been given a specially designed iron tripod support structure to prevent damage.
The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), which looks after maintenance of the garden, has also upgraded the infrastructure in and around the garden. Two large glasshouses have been renovated, internal pathways paved, decorative sculptures installed and security has been enhanced with CCTV surveillance and automated ticket counters.
Located 500 metres from the Panchkula bus stand and adjacent to the Yavanika Garden, the botanical centre is positioned at a place that can attract both local visitors and outstation tourists.
Though the administration is preparing to reopen the garden during the Spring Fest on March 7–8, the final decision will be taken at the upcoming PMDA meeting. Officials expect that reopening Asia’s largest outdoor cactus garden will not only restore its botanical glory but also re-establish Panchkula as a tourist destination for eco-tourism and plant conservation.
