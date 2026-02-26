ETV Bharat / state

Panchkula’s National Cactus Garden To Reopen In March With 28-Foot Mexican Variety, 1,500 Rare Species

By Avinash Kumar Panchkula: After a year's restoration work, the Dr. JS Sarkaria National Cactus and Succulent Botanical Garden in Sector 5 is all set to woo visitors as it reopens for the public this March. The garden is home to nearly 1,500 species of rare and exotic cacti. The reopening, likely during the Spring Fest scheduled for March 7-8, is expected to give give a fillip to tourism in the region. Spread across seven acres, the garden, earlier known simply as the Cactus Garden, is considered Asia’s largest outdoor landscaped cactus and succulent garden. It houses species like miniature ornamental varieties to towering desert giants, many of which are rare and endangered, including the Indian-origin collection of genus Caralluma. The garden also has a Fairy Cactus and a range of species which are valued in Ayurvedic and Unani medicine, thus making it important not just from tourism point of view but also for botanical research. Panchkula’s National Cactus Garden To Reopen In March With 28-Foot Mexican Variety, 1,500 Rare Species (ETV Bharat) A year ago, the garden was in a deplorable condition with undergrowth spreading everywhere. Many plants were damaged and some required relocation. Recognising its ecological and tourism value, the Panchkula district administration initiated a structured restoration drive and appointed Major General (Retd.) C.S. Bewli as the curator.